Czechs Plan Debate on Euro Entry Path as Ruling Parties Bicker

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech government plans to discuss whether the country should make the first formal move toward joining the euro area as the ruling parties argue about the pros and cons of the currency switch.

The five coalition parties agreed that the cabinet’s advisory councils will prepare by October assessments of benefits and of legislative issues related to entering the pre-euro exchange rate mechanism, known as ERM-2, according to Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

“The government will decide how to proceed further based on these analyses and on economic results of 2024,” Fiala said on X late on Monday.

Nearly two decades after joining the European Union, the nation of 11 million doesn’t have a formal timetable for adopting the single currency that’s now shared by 20 members of the bloc. While about two-third of Czech exports go to the euro area, the majority of population opposes ditching the koruna.

The ERM-2 mechanism is one of the conditions for joining the euro area designed to test the candidate state’s currency stability before the entry. The Czech Republic’s debt is one of the EU’s lowest relative to the size of the economy, and the country is on track to meet the inflation and budget deficit requirements.

Four of the five ruling parties are in favor of joining the currency union, but Fiala’s Civic Democrats, the dominant coalition member, has demanded that the government won’t take any steps toward the switch during its term than ends in 2025. The differing views have caused tensions inside the coalition, with the junior parties increasingly calling for a public debate about the issue.

While the decision is purely in the hands of the government, the central bank in Prague has argued that an independent monetary policy works as a buffer against global shocks, which for now overshadows potential euro adoption benefits such as elimination of the conversion costs or currency risks for businesses.

