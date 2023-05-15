Czechs raise $2.3 million to buy RM-70 rocket launcher for Ukraine

RM-70

"In just two and a half months, 19,165 individuals and companies contributed," the organizers said.

“The rocket launcher is expected to be deployed in a matter of weeks.”

On May 15, the initiative is starting a new collection for “something truly explosive.”

Read also: Czechia has been supplying Ukraine with weapons since day one of Russia’s invasion

Read also: Czech, Slovak leaders arrive to a Ukraine under attack by Russia

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine