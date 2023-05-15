Czechs raise $2.3 million to buy RM-70 rocket launcher for Ukraine
"In just two and a half months, 19,165 individuals and companies contributed," the organizers said.
“The rocket launcher is expected to be deployed in a matter of weeks.”
On May 15, the initiative is starting a new collection for “something truly explosive.”
