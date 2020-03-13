CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Czechs returning from 15 high-risk countries must quarantine themselves -foreign minister

(The foreign minister corrects list of countries to 15 from 18)

PRAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - The Czech government will require people returning from all high-risk countries to quarantine themselves, widening a requirement so far only applied to those returning from Italy, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Twitter on Friday.

The list on Friday named 15 high-risk countries including neighbouring Germany and Austria, Petricek said. He took retracted an earlier announcement that the list also included the United States, Japan and Greece. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Catherine Evans and Jon Boyle)