Czechs to Russia: Let our diplomats back or more of yours go

  • Czech Republic's newly appointed Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek addresses media at the Cernin's Palace in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Kulhanek was appointed during a Czech Russia diplomatic crisis over the alleged involvement in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Russia's ambassador to Prague, Aleksandr Zmeyevsky leaves the Foreign Ministry in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The ambassador was summoned by newly appointed Foreign Minister Kulhanek to be handed the Czech protest against the Russian expulsion move, which the Czechs consider disproportionate, saying it has paralyzed the Czech Embassy in Moscow following the fierce diplomatic crisis over allegations that Russian agents were involved in a massive Czech ammunition depot explosion. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Car of Russia's ambassador to Prague, Aleksandr Zmeyevsky is parked in front of the Foreign Ministry in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The ambassador was summoned by newly appointed Foreign Minister Kulhanek to be handed the Czech protest against the Russian expulsion move, which the Czechs consider disproportionate, saying it has paralyzed the Czech Embassy in Moscow following the fierce diplomatic crisis over allegations that Russian agents were involved in a massive Czech ammunition depot explosion. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, right, and newly appointed Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek address media at the Cernin's Palace in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Kulhanek was appointed during a Czech Russia diplomatic crisis over the alleged involvement in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • A man is seen in a window as Czech diplomats and their families arrive at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Czech diplomats and their families arrive at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Czech diplomats and their families arrive at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Czech diplomats and their families arrive at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
1 / 8

Czech Republic Russia

Czech Republic's newly appointed Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek addresses media at the Cernin's Palace in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Kulhanek was appointed during a Czech Russia diplomatic crisis over the alleged involvement in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
KAREL JANICEK
·2 min read

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic demanded on Wednesday that Russia should allow its expelled diplomats to return to Moscow, threatening that otherwise more Russian diplomats would be asked to leave Prague.

The Czech request could further escalate a diplomatic conflict with Russia over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion.

It came after Russia ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country on Sunday, in retaliation for the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies from the GRU and the SVR, Russia’s military and foreign intelligence services.

The new Czech Foreign Minister, Jakub Kulhanek, summoned Russian ambassador to Prague Aleksandr Zmeyevsky to protest what he called Russia's “inappropriate reaction.”

Kulhanek said that because of the high number of staffers at the Russian embassy in Prague, the Czech action “by no means” threatens its normal functioning.

But for the Czechs, the Russian move “paralyzed" their Moscow embassy.

Kulhanek gave the Russians a Thursday noon deadline “to enable the return of all (Czech) expelled diplomats to the Czech embassy in Moscow.”

If not, he warned, “I will decide tomorrow afternoon to reduce the staff of the Russian embassy in Prague so their number equals the current number of staff at the Czech embassy in Moscow.”

Kulhanek said he agreed the move with Prime Minister Andrej Babis and President Milos Zeman, who is known for his pro-Russian views.

“Czech-Russian relations have entered an extraordinary difficult phase and I, as a foreign minister, am not happy about it,” he said.

Czech leaders said on Saturday they have evidence provided by the intelligence and security services that points to the participation of two agents of GRU’s elite Unit 29155 in the 2014 blast that killed two.

Russia denied that.

The same two Russians were charged by British authorities in absentia in 2018 with trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in the English city of Salisbury.

Kulhanek made the statement just hours after he was sworn in Wednesday.

Before his meeting with the Russian ambassador, he consulted NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and thanked him for his support “in these uneasy times.” The Czech Republic — once part of Soviet Russian-controlled communist eastern Europe — is now a NATO member.

Recommended Stories

  • Czechs urge allies to expel Russian intelligence officers in act of solidarity

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech Republic will ask European Union and NATO allies to take action in solidarity with Prague in its row with Moscow, including expelling Russian intelligence officers from their countries, acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday. The Central European country on Saturday evicted 18 Russian Embassy staff, whom it identified as intelligence officers, over suspicions that Russian secret services were behind explosions at a privately operated arms depot in 2014.

  • Czechs threaten to expel more Russian diplomats unless Czech staff allowed back

    The Czech Republic demanded on Wednesday that Russia allow the return of 20 expelled Czech embassy staff to Moscow by Thursday or face further evictions of its diplomats from Prague. Speaking to reporters, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said Prague would equalise staffing at the countries' respective embassies unless Russia allowed the Czechs back.

  • LA’s Union Station books another starring role: The Oscars

    The Oscars are headed to downtown Los Angeles' Union Station this year for the first time, but the historic site and active transportation hub is already a movie star. John Parkinson and his son Donald Parkinson’s stunning blend of Mission Revival and Art Deco styles has been a popular film site since it was completed in 1939, with supporting roles in movies from “Blade Runner” to “The Dark Knight Rises.”

  • Green Wheels? Matchbox’s New Tesla Roadster Model Is Made From 99% Recycled Materials

    It's certified carbon neutral, too.

  • Abbas weighs delay of Palestinian parliamentary elections

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is seriously considering postponing the May 22 parliamentary elections and could announce the move within days, Palestinian and Israeli sources say. The Biden administration is hinting it wouldn't object to such a move.Why it matters: The May vote would be the first election in the Palestinian Authority in 15 years. A postponement would be a sign of the deep democratic deficit in the West Bank and Gaza and could lead to protests.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Abbas and his close aides are concerned they could lose the election and strengthen Hamas.Israel and the Biden administration privately share those concerns.Driving the news: On Monday, Abbas convened a meeting of the leadership of his Fatah party.In a public statement after the meeting, he stressed his commitment to holding the election on time.But in the meeting itself, he discussed the possibility of postponing it, citing possible interference with voting in East Jerusalem.In another statement, Abbas and the chair of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, stressed that the elections must include Jerusalem. This was a change for Hamas, which hadn't previously held up voting in Jerusalem as a pre-condition for holding the elections. The state of play: The Palestinians asked Israel several weeks ago to officially allow the elections to take place in East Jerusalem. Israel neither rejected nor approved the request.Israeli and Palestinian officials say that to this day, Israel hasn’t responded. Netanyahu still hasn’t made a decision on the issue, Israeli officials say.In private talks, Israeli officials have told their U.S. and European counterparts that Israel won't sabotage the election and noted that Israel did allow voting in East Jerusalem in 2006. But they haven't committed to allowing voting this time.Meanwhile, the Israeli police have prevented Palestinian candidates from holding election rallies and press conferences in Jerusalem and even arrested several candidates.Behind the scenes: Abbas had been telling foreign dignitaries that the Biden administration pressed him to hold the elections. When U.S. officials got wind of that, they asked Abbas and his aides to stop because it wasn’t true, sources familiar with the issue told me.The Biden administration isn’t pressing the Palestinians to postpone the elections either, but it is signaling it would not object.“We have taken a consistent position that the exercise of democratic elections is a matter for the Palestinian government and people to determine, not the U.S. government. That remains our position. It is up to the Palestinians to determine how to proceed," a senior U.S. official told me.What they're saying: Abbas' adviser Nabil Shaath told An-Nahar newspaper on Tuesday that the elections could be postponed if Israel doesn't respond to the Palestinian request — the first time a Palestinian official raised the possibility of postponement publicly.Palestinian and Israeli officials said Shaath’s statement reflects Abbas’ thinking.“The penny finally dropped, and Abbas finally understood he is way over his head, that his party is weak and divided and that the price of postponing the elections could be lower than continuing with it," an Israeli official said.What’s next: Palestinian sources say Abbas is now looking for a public explanation for a potential postponement, and East Jerusalem is the likely rationale. Hamas' view on a delay is less clear.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India does not see logic in U.S. putting it on currency watchlist

    India does not see any logic in the United States putting it on a monitoring list of currency manipulators, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. "I don't understand any economic logic," Anup Wadhawan, India's commerce secretary told reporters. The Reserve Bank of India is following a policy that allows currency movements based on market forces, he said.

  • China’s Xi will speak at Biden’s virtual climate summit

    A spokesman for China's foreign ministry said late Tuesday that Xi will attend the summit and "deliver an important speech by video."

  • Reopening: Gym-goers rack up millions of workouts post-lockdown

    The PureGym and David Lloyd chains report huge numbers of visits after restrictions eased in England.

  • Behind the scenes: U.S.-Israel tensions build as Iran talks progress

    As nuclear talks in Vienna enter a critical stage, the gaps and suspicions over Iran between the Israeli government and the Biden administration are growing.Why it matters: Both sides want to avoid the kind of public fight that emerged during the negotiations over the 2015 deal. But in private, there's growing frustration on both sides about the lack of trust, coordination and transparency. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: In between the first and second round of nuclear talks — which the U.S. hopes will lead to a restoration of the deal and Israel hopes will fail — an apparent act of Israeli sabotage led to an explosion at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. Two days later, senior U.S. and Israeli officials met for a second round of strategic talks on Iran.Behind the scenes: According to two Israeli officials involved in the talks, Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat raised concerns that the U.S. was not showing sufficient consideration of the Israeli government’s positions during its Iran diplomacy, Israeli officials tell me.The U.S. side raised concerns of its own that Israel was engaging in military and intelligence operations against Iran without fully informing Washington, the Israeli officials say.The Israelis stressed their right and duty to defend Israel against Iran. Israeli officials tell me they had notified the U.S. in advance of recent operations. "It was not a surprise for the Americans," one Israeli official told me.On the one hand: The Israelis claim that the Biden administration hasn't been fully transparent with them on the proposals it is making in Vienna — for example, on the non-nuclear sanctions the U.S. would consider lifting, per a senior Israeli official.On the other: A senior Biden administration official pushed back on those claims, stressing that senior U.S. and Israeli officials have been engaged in close consultations on an ongoing basis. “The U.S. and Israel will maintain this close and candid dialogue going forward," the U.S. official said.The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to discuss its talks with the Biden administration.What’s next: Senior Israeli national security officials will descend on Washington next week for talks on Iran. They include Ben-Shabbat, Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman and Mossad director Yossi Cohen.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a meeting on Thursday with those officials as well as Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the policies to be presented in Washington.A senior Netanyahu aide told me the size of the gap with the U.S. will only be clear after the face-to-face meetings next week. “We don’t think it is a done deal, and as long as we have a chance to give our input, we are going to give it a try, hoping it makes a difference."Go deeper: Iran's president says deal could be reached soonLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • CN bids $33.7B for Kansas City Southern, tops $25B proposal

    A bidding war is breaking out for Kansas City Southern, with Canadian National Railway making a $33.7 billion cash-and-stock offer for the railway. The bid trumps a $25 billion cash-and-stock proposal made by Canadian Pacific last month. Last year the three countries entered into a revamped regional trade pact, negotiated by President Donald Trump, that is expected to encourage trade and investment across North America.

  • ‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Gets Emotional Over Contestant's Performance of Her Song

    On Monday’s episode of ‘The Voice,’ Kelly Clarkson got emotional after contestant Corey Ward sang her 2009 song, ‘Already Gone.’

  • Capitol officer died after multiple strokes

    Washington, D.C.'s chief medical examiner on Monday said that 42-year-old U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of "natural causes" following multiple strokes a day after he was attacked in the January 6th riots at the U.S. capitol. The findings by the medical examiner will make it hard for prosecutors to bring homicide charges in Sicknick's death.Sicknick was one of hundreds of Capitol Police officers who battled supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, when they stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from formally certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.Sicknick was sprayed by rioters with a chemical substance around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, and collapsed later that evening around 10 p.m. He died the following day at a local hospital.In an interview with the Washington Post, medical examiner Francisco Diaz said the autopsy found no evidence that Sicknick suffered from any sort of allergic reaction to the chemical spray he was exposed to, nor was there any evidence of internal or external injuries.

  • Biden calls on all US employers to pay full-time workers for time missed due to vaccines

    Biden reaffirmed his commitment to a tax credit for small businesses to fully offset the cost of paid leave for workers to get vaccinated.

  • Senate confirms Vanita Gupta for Justice Dept. No. 3 despite broad GOP opposition

    GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski sided with all Democrats to bring the nomination to a vote, meaning Vice President Kamala Harris was not needed to break a tie.

  • Negotiators see signs of progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Diplomats working in Vienna on a solution to bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran and world powers are taking a break from talks to consult with their leaders amid continued signs of progress, Russia's delegate said Tuesday. Mikhail Ulyanov said after a meeting of the deal's so-called Joint Commission of senior officials with representatives from France, Germany, Britain, China and Iran that they had noted "with satisfaction of the progress in negotiations to restore the nuclear deal." “The Commission will meet again early next week.”

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges

    Yahoo Finance Live panel breaks down the verdict reached for the Dereke Chauvin case and what this means going forward.&nbsp;

  • Kosovar biologist calls newly found insect after coronavirus

    Kosovar biologist Halil Ibrahimi believes the pandemic restrictions haven't all been bad — as a result of them, he completed his research, raised public awareness of the pollution of river basins and named a newly discovered insect after the virus. Ibrahimi, 44, had spent years working on a research report on a caddisfly species found in Kosovo’s western Bjeshket e Nemuna (Accursed Mountains) national park. As an associate professor of the Natural Sciences Faculty at Pristina University, Ibrahimi collected the species, which turned out to be endemic to the national park, 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital Pristina, and found it was quite different from the other species in the Balkans.

  • Facebook says Palestinian spies behind hacking campaign

    Facebook says it has disrupted a long-running cyberespionage campaign run by Palestinian intelligence which features spies posing as journalists and the deployment of a booby-trapped app for submitting human rights stories. In a report published Wednesday, Facebook accused what it said was the cyber wing of the Palestinian Preventive Security Service (PSS), which is loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas, of running rudimentary hacking operations that targeted Palestinian reporters, activists, and dissidents, as well as other groups in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East. He said the service has good relationships with journalists and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

  • Bus driver who made ‘offensive’ George Floyd comment out of job, Louisiana district says

    Other students reported hearing the driver’s remarks.

  • Retiring Carter's jersey, trading a core player and (even) more unpopular Raptors opinions

    We went through a bunch of your unpopular Raptors opinions last week, but there were so many great submissions we had to run it back.