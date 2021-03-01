Czechs send 30,000 police, soldiers to enforce travel limits

  • Police officers check cars on a road between the towns, Ceske Budejovice and Cesky Krumlov, near Kosov, Czech Republic, Monday, March 1, 2021. Limits for free movement of people are set in place in the Czech Republic. Travelling to other counties unless they go to work or have to take care about relatives is prohibited.(Vaclav Pancer/CTK via AP)
  • A police officer stops a car on a road between the towns, Ostrava and Opava, near Dehylov, Czech Republic Monday, March 1, 2021. Limits for free movement of people are set in the Czech Republic. Travelling to other counties unless the go to work or have to take care about relatives is prohibited. (Jaroslav Ozana/CTK via AP) ** SLOVAKIA OUT **
  • A healthcare worker prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a sports hall in Ricany, Czech Republic, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. With new infections soaring due to a highly contagious coronavirus variant and hospitals filling up, one of the hardest-hit countries in the European Union is facing inevitable: a tighter lockdown. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Elderly residents sit and wait after receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a sports hall in Ricany, Czech Republic, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. With new infections soaring due to a highly contagious coronavirus variant and hospitals filling up, one of the hardest-hit countries in the European Union is facing inevitable: a tighter lockdown. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Elderly men receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a sports hall in Ricany, Czech Republic, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. With new infections soaring due to a highly contagious coronavirus variant and hospitals filling up, one of the hardest-hit countries in the European Union is facing inevitable: a tighter lockdown. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Elderly residents sit and wait after receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a sports hall in Ricany, Czech Republic, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. With new infections soaring due to a highly contagious coronavirus variant and hospitals filling up, one of the hardest-hit countries in the European Union is facing inevitable: a tighter lockdown. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • An elderly woman receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a sports hall in Ricany, Czech Republic, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. With new infections soaring due to a highly contagious coronavirus variant and hospitals filling up, one of the hardest-hit countries in the European Union is facing inevitable: a tighter lockdown. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • A man walks across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The Czech government has decided to further tighten restrictive measures amid a surge of a highly contagious coronavirus variant in one of the hardest-hit European Union's nations. At the same time, the worsening situation has forced the Cabinet to abandon for now its plans to reopen all stores. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • A man wearing a face mask walks across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The Czech government is barring the citizens and residents from travelling to the countries hit by highly contagious coronavirus variants and is tightening the rules for face coverings. Starting on Thursday, the Czechs are required to wear better masks in places where large numbers gather, including stores, hospitals and public transportation. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak Czech Republic

Police officers check cars on a road between the towns, Ceske Budejovice and Cesky Krumlov, near Kosov, Czech Republic, Monday, March 1, 2021. Limits for free movement of people are set in place in the Czech Republic. Travelling to other counties unless they go to work or have to take care about relatives is prohibited.(Vaclav Pancer/CTK via AP)
KAREL JANICEK
·3 min read

PRAGUE (AP) — Police and military forces in the Czech Republic set up 500 checkpoints across the country as one of the European Union's hardest-hit nations marked the first anniversary of its coronavirus outbreak on Monday by significantly limiting free movement.

Some 30,000 officers were involved in an unprecedented operation to enforce a tight new restriction that bans people from traveling to other counties unless they go to work or have to take care of relatives.

It's part of a series of measures that took effect Monday as the Central European nation seeks to slow down the spread of a highly contagious virus variant first found in Britain.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the measure’s goal was to prevent the country's hospitals from collapsing under the stress of caring for COVID-19 patients.

Amid a surge of infections from the U.K. variant, of the 7,049 COVID-19 patients in Czech hospitals on Sunday, 1,507 needed intensive care. Both the numbers are close to the records set earlier last week.

Since the Czech Republic registered the first three people infected with coronavirus on March 1 last year, the nation of 10.7 million has see over 1.24 million confirmed cases with 20,469 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen from 70.75 new cases per 100,000 people on Feb. 14 to 109.82 per 100,000 people on Sunday, the worst per-capita rate in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday, people in the Czech Republic who go out for exercise should not leave their municipality. Nursery schools and schools for children with disabilities were also closed while only stores selling essential goods remain open.

Experts, however, say the measures don’t go far enough to stop the virus.

“I consider the most important measures those that haven’t been applied,” biochemist Jan Trnka told the Czech Public radio. “That is to limit contacts at work, especially in the industry.”

Only on Monday did the Czech government start to require mass testing of employees on a voluntary basis. That was expected to become mandatory Friday in companies with more than 250 workers.

Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek has rejected calls to close at least some plants and factories as “unrealistic.”

Meanwhile, the country is speeding up its vaccination program with general practitioners joining inoculation centers. Over 650,000 vaccine doses have been given out. Babis said 1 million vaccine shots were expected to arrive through an EU program in March and another 2.6 million in April.

In a sign of solidarity, three states in neighboring Germany have sent the Czech Republic 15,000 dozes of the AstraZeneca vaccine to try to control contagion at the border.

Babis and pro-Russian President Milos Zeman also said they would use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine even if it’s not approved by the European Medicines Agency.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Militia raids in eastern DR Congo kill 10 civilians: army

    Fighters thought to belong to the notorious Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia killed 10 civilians in two overnight attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the army said Sunday.

  • Police clash with anti-government protesters in Bangkok

    Protesters threw bottles at police and marched right up to a barricade of shipping containers and barbed wire at the entrance to the base of the 1st Infantry Regiment in Bangkok, one of several army units that government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha transferred to the king's control in 2019.The Thai youth-led political movement rose up last year to demand Prayuth's resignation and broke taboos by calling for reforms of the monarchy.Public criticism of the king is illegal in Thailand, with insults to the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in prison under the country's strict lese majeste law.

  • Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine know-how

    In an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the World Health Organization, are calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their patent information more broadly to meet a yawning global shortfall in a pandemic that already has claimed over 2.5 million lives.

  • U.S. doubles down on protecting university research from China

    A U.S. national security commission is recommending that American universities take steps to prevent sensitive technology from being stolen by the Chinese military, a sign of growing concerns over the security of academic research. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google chairman Eric Schmidt, is set to vote Monday on its final report to Congress. A new section on university research was added to a recently published final draft, which also features numerous recommendations in areas including competition in artificial intelligence and the semiconductor supply chain.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Analysis: U.S. seeks to put Saudi crown prince in his place - for now

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have been spared direct punishment after a U.S. intelligence report implicated him in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but he has not emerged unscathed. The declassified report, based on CIA intelligence, concludes that the prince approved an operation to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. President Joe Biden's decision to publish a report that his predecessor Donald Trump had set aside brings with it a broad refocusing of Washington's stance on dealing with the kingdom, on its human rights record, and on its lucrative arms purchases.

  • Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

    A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.

  • CPAC 2021: Kevin McCarthy says he would bet his own home that Republicans take back the House in 2022

    McCarthy gives Trump credit for Republican House gains in 2020 as reports say the former president is unhappy with him

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Auckland COVID outbreak hits cricket, sailing, rugby

    The fourth Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and Australia has been shifted and the first weekend of racing in the America’s Cup sailing match has been postponed after new COVID-19 cases were reported in Auckland on Saturday. Auckland was placed in limited lockdown for seven days from 6 a.m. Sunday with travel restrictions into and out of New Zealand’s largest city, strict limits on public gatherings, and a ban on sports events. The third Australia-New Zealand T20 is due to be played in Wellington on Wednesday and the fourth match of the five-match series will also be played in that city on Friday, both without crowds.

  • Trump at CPAC 2021: Ex-president to taunt his enemies and underscore commitment to leading Republican party

    Trump movement is ‘far from over,’ ex-president will tell supporters at CPAC

  • Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations

    A Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik V shot to protect against new mutations of the coronavirus is producing strong results, researchers said on Saturday. Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a review by March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.

  • Auckland COVID outbreak forces America's Cup postponement

    The first weekend of sailing in the America’s Cup has been postponed after new COVID-19 cases were reported in Auckland. Auckland was placed in limited lockdown for seven days from 6 a.m. Sunday with travel restrictions into and out of New Zealand’s largest city, strict limits on public gatherings, and a ban on sports events. The 36th match for the America’s Cup between Team New Zealand and Italy’s Luna Rossa was due to begin next Saturday.

  • Prince Harry Tells Oprah He Left the Royals Because He Feared Meghan Markle Would Suffer Like Princess Diana

    JOHNNY EGGITT / Getty ImagesPrince Harry has told Oprah Winfrey that he decided to step back from the British royal family because he was fearful of “history repeating itself,” apparently referring to the tragic story of his mother, Diana, who died at 36 in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi.Harry, who is now 36 himself, made the remarks in his interview with CBS which will be screened on March 7. Two advance clips from the special were released on Monday morning.CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special in one week. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/WCyoHDMCaP— CBS (@CBS) March 1, 2021 In one of the new Oprah clips, Harry was seated next to Meghan, 39, with whom he is expecting a second child. As he held her hand, he reflected on the ordeal his mother went through when she left the royal family.“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” he said. “Because I can’t imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself all those years ago.“It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”In a second clip Winfrey said to Meghan that no subject was off limits and at one point tells the couple “you have said some pretty shocking things here.” Oprah also asks Meghan if she was “silent or silenced.”Winfrey appeared to reference a comment made by Meghan when she said that the trolling she received was “almost unsurvivable.”The conversation was flagged as the first TV interview to be given by the couple since they made California their home last year, but Harry rather spoiled Winfrey’s exclusive when he taped an open air bus-top interview with another old friend, James Corden, which was broadcast last week. Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental HealthIn that interview, Harry said he was more concerned about the intrusions of the media into his family’s life than the Netflix show The Crown, which he said was “obviously fiction.” His friend Corden did not ask whether Harry’s sympathetic attitude to the show was influenced by the reported $100m fee the couple have received from Netflix to produce content.Harry told Corden that the British press created a “difficult environment” that was destroying his mental health but insisted he “didn’t walk away” from the royal family. “It was stepping back rather than stepping down.”He said: “I did what any husband, what any father would do. It’s like: ‘I need to get my family out of here.’ But we never walked away.” He added: “I will never walk away. I will always be contributing.”The spate of interviews come after Buckingham Palace announced the couple would not be returning to their former roles as working members of the royal family.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Austin's most expensive home, a 9-acre lakefront estate, just sold to an unknown buyer as tech workers rush to the Texas city

    The glass-walled home comes with a private lagoon, an outdoor infinity pool, and a three-story guest house.

  • The Queen accepted several horses from the ruler of Dubai after he was accused of kidnapping his daughter

    Sheikh Mohammed's daughter, Princess Latifa, says she was beaten on her father's orders and imprisoned after a failed escape attempt.

  • Senior Democrats ditch their backdoor proposal for a $15 minimum wage, throwing pay hike in doubt in $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The proposal was abandoned as Democrats appeared reluctant to finalize a complex plan that could delay passage of the Biden stimulus bill.

  • Kids were asked who Chadwick Boseman is at the Golden Globes, and people online weren't 'emotionally prepared' for their sweet answers

    TikTok star La'Ron Hines quizzed kids on the awards show, which they knew nothing about, but they did know Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther.

  • The internet is loving Olivia Colman's reaction to losing at the Golden Globes

    Emma Corrin won the Golden Globe for playing Princess Diana in "The Crown," and her co-star did a happy dance in celebration.

  • Regina King's dazzling Golden Globes gown was covered in more than 40,000 sparkles and took 350 hours to make

    Designer brand Louis Vuitton shared details about Regina King's sparkling gown ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes.