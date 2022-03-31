Czechs Hike Rates Again as Inflation Eclipses Growth Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Czech Republic raised interest rates to a two-decade high as the threat of a further inflation spike overshadows risks to economic growth caused by the war in Ukraine.

The central bank raised the key rate by a half-point to 5% on Thursday, bringing the cumulative increases to 475 basis points since June. The decision matched the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey and followed a series of even bigger hikes in the previous four meetings.

Czech policy makers have been battling resilient price pressures caused by pandemic lockdowns, supply-chain disruptions and overheating domestic labor and property markets.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further boosted global commodity and energy costs, the central bank said consumer price growth might accelerate to around 13%-14% this summer, from 11.1% in February. Governor Jiri Rusnok will hold a news conference at 3:45 p.m.

“The central bank is now certainly in a more complicated situation than before the war, because current developments have a more stagflationary nature,” said Jakub Seidler, chief economist at the Czech Banking Association. “It’s clear after today’s decision on another rate increase that the fight against inflation remains the central bank’s priority.”

The koruna pared some of its gains after the announcement, trading 0.1% stronger to the euro at 2:55 p.m. as some investors had expected even bigger rate increase.

Before the war, Czech central bankers signaled they were almost done with tightening and might start cutting rates around the end of this year. Like many of their peers, they’re now facing the dilemma of tackling inflation without undercutting economic growth.

Surging costs of everything from commodities to payrolls and a shortage of chips are hurting Czech businesses, including the key car industry. In addition, falling real wages may eventually curb private consumption.

Investors now await any comments on potential sales of the country’s vast foreign reserves to strengthen the koruna. Rusnok floated the possibility of using the currency as an additional tool to curb inflation earlier this month, after the bank already stepped into the currency market to prevent excessive koruna weakening.

But Vice Governor Marek Mora and board member Tomas Holub have since then voiced reservations about the idea and signaled they prefer fighting inflation with more interest-rate increases.

