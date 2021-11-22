Czechs, Slovaks target unvaccinated people in step behind Austria

FILE PHOTO: Prague's Old Town Square during the coronavirus pandemic
·2 min read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic and Slovakia banned unvaccinated people from pubs and services from Monday after a surge in COVID-19 cases filled hospitals' intensive care wards, with most of the seriously patients not inoculated.

The central European neighbours both adopted the new measures last week, a step behind Austria which first set restrictions on unvaccinated people but went for a full lockdown on Monday as the region experienced the world's latest hotspot.

The Czech government has dispatched soldiers to help at strained hospitals - which together had over 700 people in intensive care units. Later on Monday the government was due to discuss calling a state of emergency to give it extra powers to order medical students to help.

The new Czech measures will only allow people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months to visit restaurants, hotels, services or public events like sports games.

Doctors' representatives said the action was too little, too late. "As the Medical Chamber we are calling for the immediate introduction of measures that have come to be known as lockdown," the chamber's chief Milan Kubek said on Czech Television.

"We are calling for the quick introduction of compulsory vaccination of healthcare workers, workers in social services and we recommend it for education as well."

In the Czech Republic, the new surge comes amid a transfer of power after an October election.

Outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said the country would not follow Austria in re-imposing a full lockdown. The incoming government has also spoken against lockdowns, especially of schools.

A demonstration against any form of lockdown was planned outside Prague Castle on Monday afternoon.

In large parts of Slovakia, the government ordered restaurants to close to all inhouse meals and serve-take out meals only, as well as restricting access to services for the unvaccinated.

By focusing new restrictions on the unvaccinated, the Czech and Slovak governments are hoping to boost vaccination rates which lag the European Union average of almost 70% of the total population having received at least one dose.

Slovakia has the bloc's third-lowest rate at 46.8%, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), while 60% of the Czech population has at least one dose of the vaccine.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Missing Kings Mountain man found dead, one suspect in custody

    A King's Mountain man reported missing two weeks ago was found dead Thursday, and now a woman he lived with faces a first-degree murder charge.

  • Austria begins lockdown after Covid restrictions spark protests across Europe

    Europe is the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic with half of global cases and deaths

  • COVID-19 cases surge in Europe

    Cases have spiked more than 50% in the last month.

  • Covid in Kenya: Unvaccinated to be barred from basic services

    Although less than 10% of Kenyans are vaccinated, the government wants to avoid a surge over Christmas.

  • U.S. airlines, airports brace for busy Thanksgiving travel week

    U.S. airlines and airports braced for a surge of travelers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, hoping the weather forecast remains calm as millions more Americans will hit the roads or skies. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Friday was the single busiest air travel day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, as it screened 2.24 million travelers. TSA expects to screen about 20 million air passengers during the busy Thanksgiving travel period, compared with nearly 26 million in the same period in 2019.

  • 5 recommendations from young Black men to tackle Philadelphia's gun crisis

    Data: Philadelphia Police Department; Chart: AxiosA new study from anti-gun violence nonprofit ManUpPHL offers solutions to the city’s gun violence crisis from those most at risk of becoming victims or perpetrators of that violence — young Black men.Why it matters: Their experiences around gun violence and the behaviors that drive the city’s gun culture are absent from most research, said ManUpPHL board chairperson Brian Ellis.The findings are based on hours of conversations with nine young Blac

  • Shares of China Evergrande's EV unit rise after $347 million share sale plan

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd rose 11.1% to HK$3.92 on Monday, after the company said it planned to raise around $347 million in a share placement. Embattled property developer China Evergrande's electric vehicle (EV) unit said on Friday it would issue about 900 million shares, or 8.3% of the enlarged capital, at HK$3 apiece through a top-up placement. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer which has been stumbling from debt-repayment deadline to deadline as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities, said last month it plans to give future priority to its electric vehicles business over real estate.

  • ‘Unbelievable message’: Female official works Boise State football game vs. New Mexico

    Krystle Apellaniz is one of two women working in the CFO West, which includes the Mountain West, Big 12 and Southland conferences.

  • Consumer Spending Could Spell Trouble for the Economy

    Strong retail sales and rising inflation expectations suggest that consumers have pulled forward spending, the very thing central bankers fear.

  • Hungarians line up for shots as COVID surges across Europe

    People were lining up for COVID-19 shots outside Budapest's main hospitals on Monday as Hungary for the first time offered vaccinations without prior registration amid a surge in new infections. Hungary reported a record high tally of 11,289 new cases on Friday and on Monday reported 27,209 new cases for Friday to Sunday and 392 deaths. Hungary, with a population of 10 million, has reported 33,172 coronavirus deaths in total.

  • 3 Top Chip Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

    The global chip shortage has been generating strong tailwinds for the semiconductor sector over the past year. Today, I'll highlight three chip stocks that operate in very different parts of the semiconductor market, why they're all growing, and why they could still generate even bigger returns next year. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch semiconductor equipment maker.

  • Retirement 2022: IRS Announces New COLA Guidance, 401(k) and IRA Income Limit Increases

    The Internal Revenue Service recently announced that the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k)s in 2022 has officially increased to $20,500. This is a $1,000 increase from 2021 and 2020....

  • 2 longtime conservative Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 series

    Two Fox News contributors announced Sunday that they've resigned from the network in the wake of host Tucker Carlson's special on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Why it matters: Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg had regularly appeared on Fox News since 2009. Their brand of conservatism has "fallen out of fashion" amid former President Trump's grip on the Republican Party, per the New York Times, which first reported on the resignations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Biden says house burned ‘with my wife in it,’ adding to long list of embellished stories

    President Biden said in New Hampshire on Tuesday that his house burned down with his wife Jill Biden inside, adding to a long list of personal stories he’s embellished over the years.

  • Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

    Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent […]

  • Video falsely claims Philippine top court 'favoured' Marcos heir in electoral disqualification case

    A viral video circulating in November 2021 claims to show an "official statement" from the Philippine Supreme Court that "favoured Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr" -- son of the country's late dictator -- in a case seeking to bar him from running for president. But the claims are false. As of November 18, there had been no case filed at the Supreme Court to disqualify Marcos Jr, a spokesman confirmed to AFP. The supposed "official statement" shows a court ruling in 1997.The video was shared on Fa

  • Rep. Cori Bush calls for expulsion of House Republicans who offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship, says her job feels 'more and more dangerous' every day

    Since his Friday acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse has been offered internships by three House Republicans: Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, and Madison Cawthorn.

  • Trump Administration Staff Are Squealing to Jan. 6 Committee, Member Says

    "Many" of the more than 200 witnesses who have testified to the Jan. 6 committee were former Trump administration staff who voluntarily came forward

  • Ted Cruz Gets Shut Down On CBS For Indulging Voter Fraud Lies

    There was no evidence of widespread fraud. "You know that," Margaret Brennan told the senator.

  • U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

    Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff in the European Union country on Sunday, has pledged to keep close ties with Bulgaria's NATO allies, but has also called for a pragmatic relationship with Russia. In a presidential debate prior to his re-election, Radev referred to Crimea as "currently Russian" https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-summons-bulgarian-envoy-over-presidents-crimea-comments-2021-11-19 and called on Brussels to restore dialogue with Russia, arguing that Western sanctions against Moscow were not working.