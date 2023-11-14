I.D. of 19-year-old woman shot to death Friday is released by St. Clair County coroner

A woman was shot and killed early Friday in the 4000 block of State Street in East St. Louis, according to authorities.

Trenadi M. Batemen, 19, was taken to Touchette Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Illinois State Police, who are investigating the slaying along with the East St. Louis Police Department.

“ A female victim was struck by gunfire after an altercation,” the news release states.

No arrests have been made.