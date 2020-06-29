D-Link 5G Solutions Revolutionize Mobile Connectivity

D-Link's 5G products DWP-1020, DWR-978, and DWR-2101 connect the world of tomorrow

TAIPEI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today announced their new 5G solutions that create a world of wireless possibilities whether at home, at the office, or on the go. 5G networks elevate mobile internet connectivity and enhance IoT technology and devices to a level that has never been experienced before. Delivering supercharged performance and extreme reliability, 5G will redefine and transform industries and completely change the way people live. D-Link enables enhanced broadband capacity, extremely low latency, super high bandwidth, and next-generation speeds with the DWP-1020 5G Outdoor CPE, DWR-978 5G Wi-Fi Router, and DWR-2101 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot.

"D-Link believes that 5G technology has and will continue to develop aggressively and create incredible, valuable user experiences," said D-Link Corporation Chairman John Lee. "These new game-changing 5G innovations demonstrate D-Link's commitment toward promoting an ever-evolving and improving world of connectivity."

CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree DWP-1020 is a 5GNR Sub 6GHz + mmWave CPE that is designed for installation on the exterior of a home or business building in order to maximize signal reception, especially for mmWave frequencies. The device is rated to IP65 waterproof to protect it against the elements and is PoE-powered via a 5 Gbps Ethernet port for convenient installation.

The DWR-978 supports 5G NR Sub 6 GHz frequencies and allows users to access worldwide mobile broadband networks. It also provides a physical WAN port that supports a wide variety of connection types. Designed for indoor use, the DWR-978 is perfect as a replacement for traditional wired service. Additional features include an RJ-11 port for VoLTE functionality and D-Link Intelligent QoS technology for prioritizing important network traffic.

Recognized as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree, the DWR-2101 is one of the world's first portable hotspots to combine the capacity of Wi-Fi 6 and speed of 5G and can provide high-speed, low latency wireless access at home, at the office, or on-the-go. The DWR-2101 is also ideal for business and leisure travelers as it can support a wide range of international 5G bands.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

