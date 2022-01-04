D.A. to ask high court to review appeals court decision throwing out dentist Tomas Co's conviction

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he will ask the Kansas Supreme Court to review the Kansas Court of Appeals' decision to overturn the felony conviction of Topeka dentist Tomas Co, shown here, for having unlawful sexual relations with a female prison inmate.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he will ask the Kansas Supreme Court to review the Kansas Court of Appeals' decision overturning Topeka dentist Tomas Co's felony conviction for having unlawful sexual relations with a female prison inmate.

"If the Supreme Court declines to correct the interpretation of the Court of Appeals, the district attorney will pursue a legislative change," Kagay said.

The Court of Appeals last month overturned Co's January 2020 conviction for having unlawful sexual relations with the inmate at Topeka Correctional Facility.

It said his touching of her was inappropriate and unwarranted but didn't meet the standard of being "lewd," which was required for a conviction on the charge involved.

"Not all touching is lewd, even when committed with sexual intent," said the ruling by Judges Karen Arnold-Burger, G. Gordon Atcheson and Jacy Hurst.

Kagay's office could have charged Co with a different offense that did not require the showing of "lewd touching or fondling" and criminalized other types of touching, but the state chose not to pursue that charge, the ruling added.

"The charged statute requires a showing that Dr. Co's conduct met the objective standard of 'lewdness,' when considering the surrounding circumstances — without considering his mental state or intent," it said.

The inmate said Co followed an almost-daily practice of touching her on her hands and just above her knee on the inside of her leg.

The location where Co patted the woman "is akin to where a person might pat a seated person's leg," the appeals court ruling said.

'He would touch her on her thighs'

Kagay said the Court of Appeals ruling was erroneous and the verdict against Co was supported by sufficient evidence.

"We respectfully disagree with the Court of Appeals opinion wherein the court found the defendant’s conduct did not meet the definition of 'lewd' behavior," he said. "The evidence demonstrated that the defendant would touch the victim’s hands, he would touch the inside of her knees, and that he would touch her on her thighs."

There was further evidence that the defendant wanted more than a friendly relationship with the victim, Kagay added.

"The state believes, as the jury did, that this conduct was lewd under ordinary circumstances, but certainly when the victim, an inmate, was subjected to the direct and unlimited control by the defendant, an employee of the correctional facility," he said.

At least nine women complained

Co supervised a dental lab at Topeka Correctional Facility, the state-run women’s prison.

An investigation by The Capital-Journal revealed at least nine women in that facility's dental lab repeatedly complained for five years about what they characterized as being sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact from Co.

Their complaints were ignored and sometimes resulted in warnings or retaliation. Kansas Department of Corrections leadership in 2017 refused to remove Co from his position.

Complaints by other women in the dental lab program, as well as an employee who worked with Co, led to another investigation and Co's departure in December 2018.

Kagay's office charged Co in February 2019 with eight counts of having unlawful sexual relations with an inmate. Two of those charges were subsequently dismissed. He was tried on the other six in January 2020.

In the decision that the Court of Appeals subsequently overturned, Co was convicted that month on one of those charges and sentenced in March 2020 to 32 months in prison.

