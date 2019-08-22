Do You Like D. B. Corp Limited (NSE:DBCORP) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how D. B. Corp Limited's (NSE:DBCORP) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, D. B has a P/E ratio of 9.78. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹9.78 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate D. B's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for D. B:

P/E of 9.78 = ₹149.7 ÷ ₹15.3 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does D. B Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.4) for companies in the media industry is higher than D. B's P/E.

NSEI:DBCORP Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 22nd 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think D. B will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with D. B, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

D. B saw earnings per share decrease by 9.6% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 1.9% per year over the last five years. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

D. B's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with D. B's ₹824m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On D. B's P/E Ratio

D. B's P/E is 9.8 which is below average (13.3) in the IN market. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.