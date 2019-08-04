Is D. B. Corp Limited’s (NSE:DBCORP) 21% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate D. B. Corp Limited (NSE:DBCORP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for D. B:

0.21 = ₹4.1b ÷ (₹24b - ₹4.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, D. B has an ROCE of 21%.

Does D. B Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that D. B's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Media industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how D. B compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

D. B's current ROCE of 21% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 33% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how D. B's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do D. B's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

D. B has total assets of ₹24b and current liabilities of ₹4.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 18% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On D. B's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, D. B could be worth a closer look.