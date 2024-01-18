D-B Elementary teacher honored for month

Jan. 18—DEERING — Dawson-Bryant Elementary School educator Christi Bartram was chosen as the December Teacher of the Month by the Ohio Lottery.

Bartram was selected for her dedication to Dawson-Bryant Students and her willingness to volunteer for "extra" help whenever and wherever needed, principal Monica Mahlmeister said in a news release.

Bartram volunteers with the Parent Teacher Organization, is a RESA mentor for new teachers, serves on the Local Professional Development Committee, the BLT committee and is always willing to step up when needed, she said.

The Partners in Education Teacher of the Month award recognizes outstanding K-12 teachers for their excellence in the classroom, leadership, creativity and community involvement and dedication on behalf of Ohio students.

For being recognized as a Teacher of the Month, winners will receive a $500 gift card, a prize pack and a certificate of excellence.