D-backs fans remain positive after Game 5 loss
Fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks remain hopeful despite a Game 5 loss. The team has to win the next two games in order to make it to the World Series.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
The Phillies are up 3-2 and headed home to Philly with a chance to clinch a spot in the World Series in Game 6 on Monday.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
The Phillies' 2-0 series lead has evaporated, as they face serious pressure from the suddenly reinvigorated Diamondbacks.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
Over the past two MLB postseasons, the Philadelphia Phillies are 11-2 at home.
There are three MLB division series playoff games on Wednesday.
The D-backs are moving on to the NLCS. The Phillies will look to punch their ticket in Thursday's Game 4.
In a best-of-five showdown and with Arizona up 2-0, there is no deference to how many wins a team racked up from April to September.
The Brewers and Marlins put up a fight, but the Diamondbacks and Phillies prevailed in Tuesday's Game 1s of the NL wild-card series
Aaron Judge is now the first Yankees player ever to record multiple three-home-run games in a single season.
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
It wasn’t pretty, but No. 3 Ohio State found a way to get the job done and stay undefeated with a 20-12 win over No. 7 Penn State.
