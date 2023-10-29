D-backs' Ketel Marte passes Derek Jeter, two others for longest postseason hitting streak

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte hits a two-run single against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ketel Marte has the longest hitting streak in postseason history at 18 games after a two-run single in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the World Series.

The switch-hitting outfielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks was hitless his first four at-bats Saturday night before lining a two-out single to center off Texas Rangers reliever Martín Pérez.

Marte already had the MLB record for the longest hitting streak to start a postseason career at 17 games. The Game 2 hit sent him past Derek Jerek and Hank Bauer of the New York Yankees and Boston's Manny Ramirez for the longest overall streak.

Jeter's run came in 1998-99, while Bauer's was in the World Series from 1956-58. Ramirez had his streak in 2003-04.

Marte got his chance with the bases loaded in the eighth after consecutive walks to pinch-hitter Emmanuel Rivera and No. 9 hitter Geraldo Perdomo .

Hitting leadoff after being in the No. 2 spot for Game 1, Marte sent a changeup from Pérez on the ground up the middle. The hit was part of a three-run eighth to give the Diamondbacks a 7-1 lead as they tried to even the series.

After the single, Marte was hitting .333 with two home runs and 11 RBIs this postseason.

Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García entered the game with postseason streaks of five games with a home run and seven games with an RBI. He was hitless his first three times up.

