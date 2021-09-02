D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is D-BOX Technologies's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 D-BOX Technologies had CA$4.95m of debt, an increase on CA$4.03m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has CA$9.13m in cash, leading to a CA$4.18m net cash position.

How Strong Is D-BOX Technologies' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that D-BOX Technologies had liabilities of CA$7.86m due within a year, and liabilities of CA$2.34m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CA$9.13m as well as receivables valued at CA$2.37m due within 12 months. So it can boast CA$1.30m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that D-BOX Technologies could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, D-BOX Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is D-BOX Technologies's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, D-BOX Technologies made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to CA$11m, which is a fall of 57%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is D-BOX Technologies?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that D-BOX Technologies had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CA$794k of cash and made a loss of CA$6.2m. But at least it has CA$4.18m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 4 warning signs with D-BOX Technologies (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

