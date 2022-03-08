D.C., 22 states back stringent U.S. EPA vehicle emissions rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of 22 states and the District of Columbia on Tuesday backed the Biden administration's new vehicle emissions rules after court challenges from some other states, ethanol producers and the oil refining industry.

The filing https://oag.ca.gov/system/files/attachments/press-docs/EPA%20GHG%20Standrds%20-%20Motion%20to%20Intervene.pdf led by the state of California urged a U.S. Appeals court to uphold the Environmental Protection Agency's new rules, which take effect in September and require a 28.3% reduction in vehicle emissions through 2026. Those rules reverse former President Donald Trump's rollback of car pollution cuts and aim to speed a U.S. shift to more electric vehicles.

Also joining California in backing the EPA are the cities of Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco and the counties of Denver and San Francisco.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)