D.C. attack probed as hate crime after anti-gay slur, monkeypox reference

Police are investigating an attack on a couple in Washington D.C. Sunday as a suspected hate crime after their assailants allegedly used an anti-gay slur and mentioned monkeypox.

In a Tuesday release, the Metropolitan Police Department called for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in the assault, which unfolded shortly after 7 p.m. ET.

Police said the suspects approached the victims and made derogatory comments "based on their sexual orientation." They then assaulted the victims and fled the scene, police said.

The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was "investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias." It noted that the designation could be changed at any point as the investigation proceeds and more information is gathered.

Speaking to NBC Washington, one of the victims said he was left in shock after the attack.

“One of them comes up to me and punches me in the jaw, giving me a gash right here that needed about three stitches,” said Antonio, who asked NBC Washington not to use his last name or show his face.

“I started noticing that I’m covered in blood. I didn’t realize how bad my lip was until other people saw it. I thought it was just, you know, a cut on my face,” Antonio added.

Drops of blood could still be seen on the sandals he wore in the Tuesday interview, with Antonio saying his boyfriend was left bruised in the incident, according to the station.

“The first moment, I was just angry and I was just like, ‘What kind of ignorance is this?’” Antonio said. However, he said he was "not shocked" by the apparent nature of the attack, saying: "I think it’s been a buildup over the last couple of months and years of conversations we’ve had about LGBTQ people ... It can happen here.”

In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was "extremely disturbed by the reported hate crime."

"I want to send my support to the victims," Bowser said, adding: "Whenever a hate crime happens in our city, it is our collective responsibility to understand the role we each play in building a safer community for every person who lives in and visits D.C."

Police said that "anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411."