D.C. Community Demands Details After Man Fatally Shoots 13-Year-Old Boy He Thought Was Breaking Into Cars

Members of a northeast D.C. community demand details after a man shot a 13-year-old Black boy on Saturday. FOX 5 reports the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting around 3:56 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities found the homeowner performing CPR on the young teen, later identified as Karon Blake.

Ambulances transported the 13-year-old to a local hospital, where he died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators told FOX 5 the unidentified man confronted Blake after he claimed to see him tampering with cars on the block.

The outlet added there were no reports Blake had a weapon.

While surveying the scene, investigators found a stolen car in the vicinity that could be linked to Blake.

Neighbors reportedly saw two other unidentified minors fleeing from the scene at the time of the shooting. The gunshots in the quiet neighborhood prompted the 911 call; reports did not identify who made it.

Police state the homeowner’s gun is registered, and he is cooperating with them.

Although the unidentified man is not withholding information, some residents within the area feel that authorities are.

Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker told the outlet that he is questioning what police know about the fatal shooting.

“I’m at a loss for words as to what would possess a resident to take matters into their own hands and take the life of a young person,” he said.

Parker added, “One is just the amount of crime and incidents happening across the city. The other is also related to this case and how little information is being released about the person that took Karon’s life. So I’m joining on neighbors and calling on MPD to release information and to hold the individual accountable.”

He later issued a press release calling for individuals to participate in a community meeting where they would be able to speak with police department representatives.

PRESS RELEASE: Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker Calls for Accountability in the Killing of Karon Blake pic.twitter.com/iDOm4HEaFy — Councilmember Zachary Parker (@CMZParker5) January 9, 2023

The shooting happened near Brookland Middle School, where Blake was a student.

Administrators and faculty spoke highly of the young teen and his pleasant demeanor.

News4 shared a message sent to parents:

Part of an email to parents from principal at Brookland Middle School, where Karon attended. pic.twitter.com/KvLKTS8LZs — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 9, 2023

“He was a quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football. Although he loved his neighborhood, he loved Brookland MS (the faculty & his peers) and the structure it presented to him even more. He leaves behind his mom and three younger siblings.”

The principal stated the school is offering mental health support to its students and families to honor the life of Blake.

D.C. Councilmember Christina Henderson said she would check in with D.C. Public Schools and the Department of Behavioral Health to ensure the school received the proper support.

Property is not greater than life. Karon should be alive today. I’m checking in with DCPS and the Dept of Behavioral Health to make sure the Brookland MS community has the appropriate support in the days and months ahead. https://t.co/bNin24aXzO — Christina Henderson (@chenderson) January 9, 2023

Police state the investigation is ongoing as they determine whether to charge the homeowner.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports the community is upset because the homeowner remains free, and authorities haven’t even released his name.