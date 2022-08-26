D.C. court won't move Des Moines man's Capitol riot case to Iowa; trial set to begin in September

U.S. Capitol riot defendant Doug Jensen will have to face a jury in Washington, D.C., rather than in his home state of Iowa, the judge handling his case has ruled.

Jensen, of Des Moines, was one of the first and most prominent suspects to be arrested after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. He gained notoriety after he was seen on widely viewed videos at the head of a crowd pursuing a Capitol police officer up a staircase, coming close to the entrance to the Senate floor before the officer led him in a different direction.

Jensen, who is seen wearing a QAnon shirt in the video, later told investigators he is an adherent of the conspiracy theory, and said he was "all about a revolution."

He is set to stand trial in less than a month, with jury selection scheduled to begin Sept. 19 in federal court in Washington.

At a pretrial conference there Friday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly denied without prejudice Jensen's motion to transfer his case from Washington to the Des Moines-based U.S. Southern District of Iowa. Kelly also denied a motion to dismiss one of the seven charges pending against Jensen, for civil disorder. Jensen's attorneys had contended it was unconstitutionally vague.

Friday's hearing left a loose thread dangling: Jensen had asked the court to block the government from using as evidence a lengthy interview he gave to FBI agents prior to his arrest, but the court did not issue a ruling Friday.

At various points throughout the case, prosecutors and Jensen's attorneys have updated the court on the status of ongoing plea negotiations, but it is not clear where those talks currently stand or whether the case is likely to be resolved before trial.

Jensen is one of eight Iowans so far to be charged with taking part in the incursion at the U.S. Capitol. Three have pleaded guilty, and one, Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar, has been sentenced.

Johnson, who entered the Capitol alongside his son Daniel, was ordered to serve 30 days in jail. His son, a Minnesota resident, was sentenced to four months.

