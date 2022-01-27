D.C. likely to suspend The Big Board's liquor license over COVID violations

An H Street restaurant that has repeatedly violated D.C.'s mask and vaccine mandates may have its liquor license yanked this week.

What's happening: D.C.'s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted Wednesday to refer the Big Board to Attorney General Karl Racine's Office to draft a summary suspension notice.

The office told Axios Thursday it's in the process of drafting the notice, meaning the bar could have its liquor license suspended in the next few days.

Catch up fast: The bar has received repeated warnings and fines for failing to follow D.C.'s vaccine and mask requirements for businesses, according to a case report reviewed by Axios.

The restaurant has not responded to comments but has posted tweets in the last week seeming to imply that it will continue to defy the mandates.

The Big Board's defiance has been celebrated by some anti-mandate conservatives, including Republican lawmakers, and has even prompted a GoFundMe by a Daily Caller reporter.

Details: According to the case report, the Big Board received a verbal warning for face mask violations on Jan. 14, the day before the vaccine mandate went into effect.

It then received another warning on Jan. 15 when it failed to post signage about the vaccine mandate or enforce it, as well as for mask violations.

The restaurant was then cited for continued violations on Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, each for $1,000.

Last Saturday, an Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) investigator visited the restaurant and reportedly observed that staff didn't check proof of vaccination at the door.

The investigator also noted that employees and patrons weren't wearing face masks.

The investigator approached the owner of the establishment, Eric Flannery, who told the people around him, "[the investigator] is here to violate me for not following the mayor's order," according to the report.

What's next: Once the suspension notice is written and signed by the ABC Board, it will be delivered to the Big Board, immediately halting its liquor license.

Both ABRA and Racine’s office told Axios that the restaurant can request a hearing within three days of the notice and receive that hearing within two days, meaning the Big Board may be able to appeal its case as early as next week.

