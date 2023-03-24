D.C. man arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters

Mar. 24—Police arrested a Washington, D.C., man Thursday morning near Thurmont after he was accused of stealing catalytic converters.

Eric Lindsay, 28, was arrested after he tried to flee from deputies who identified him as a suspect, a Facebook post from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

There was no attorney listed for Lindsay on online court records Friday afternoon.

Deputies recovered about 17 catalytic converters, valued at about $59,000 total, the post said.

The sheriff's office received a call Wednesday morning reporting that someone was stealing catalytic converters at Beckley's Camping Center shop at 11110 Angleberger Road, and had fled.

Deputies found a man, identified as Lindsay, walking along Hessong Bridge Road, the post said. Lindsay attempted to run away as deputies tried to arrest him, according to the sheriff's office.

The Facebook post did not provide more details on why Lindsay was a suspect. Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Lindsay was charged with theft of between $25,000 and $100,000, malicious destruction of property totaling at least $1,000, fourth-degree theft, theft of less than $100, and resisting and interfering with arrest.

