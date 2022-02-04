D.C. man charged with 133 counts of burglary and auto theft, including breaking into houses to steal car keys

Feb. 4—A 19-year-old from Washington D.C. was indicted on Jan. 19 on 133 counts of auto theft and burglary, the Howard County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Police said officers arrested Kaishawn Johnson following a months-long investigation into a series of property crimes that occurred between August and November. Detectives found a connection between reports of vehicles being stolen or broken into, including cases where a suspect entered homes to take car keys.

Police identified Johnson as the suspect and linked him to 45 cases of auto theft, residential burglaries, and thefts from vehicles in Howard County. The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service took Johnson into custody Tuesday.

Police charged Johnson with 18 counts of motor vehicle theft; three counts of first-degree burglary; nine counts of theft over $25,000; 11 counts of theft under $25,000; and 92 counts of rogue and vagabond for breaking into vehicles.

Johnson is being held without bond at Howard County Detention Center. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records Friday.

"This is the kind of case that demonstrates how one person can have a significant impact on crime in our communities," Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said in a statement. "With this one arrest in partnership with the Howard County State's Attorney's Office, we are closing dozens of cases and most importantly, preventing many possible future crimes."