D.C. man sentenced to jail for drugs detected during traffic stop

Mar. 1—EBENSBURG — A Washington, D.C.-area man was sentenced to jail time for a 2020 incident in which police detected an odor of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Tarvelle Lamar Harris, 48, entered a plea to possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and was sentenced to three to 23 months in the Cambria County Prison with credit for time served.

In November 2020, Ferndale police charged Harris after police stopped a Volkswagen Beetle carrying four people at Ferndale Avenue and Bridge Street, according to a criminal complaint.

According to a criminal complaint, police stopped the car for driving down Westinghouse Avenue without headlights and for having a loud exhaust. Backup was called by the officer after noticing the odor of marijuana.

Police seized a large amount of marijuana, crack cocaine, a crack pipe and $1,019 cash. Harris also was charged with prohibited offensive weapons for having an expandable baton, the complaint said.