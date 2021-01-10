D.C. mayor asks DHS to enhance, extend inauguration ceremony security

Tim O'Donnell

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser wants her city to be better prepared for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20 than it was last Wednesday when a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol, resulting in five deaths.

On Sunday, Bowser sent acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf a letter asking the department to extend the National Special Security Event period set to cover the Inauguration between Jan. 19-21, to Jan. 11-24. She also wrote that D.C. is requesting a pre-disaster declaration, which would "expedite and enhance" federal assistance, adding that she is urging federal agencies, including the Pentagon and the Justice Department, to coordinate with Congress and the Supreme Court so they can establish a federal force deployment strategy, freeing up the Metropolitan Police Department to "focus on its local mission."

Finally, Bowser asked the Department of the Interior to cancel or refuse to grant "any and all" public gathering permits in the nation's capital during the potentially extended security event period.

  • After failed attack on Capitol, QAnon asks if it can still ‘trust the plan’

    While some interpreted Trump’s pre-recorded comments as a concession, others divined a more hopeful message in his ambiguous promise to supporters.

  • Second new coronavirus variant worries health experts. Here’s what we know.

    Another coronavirus variant that shares some of the same mutations as the B.1.1.7 strain, first identified in the U.K., has begun spreading rapidly after it was first identified in South Africa in mid-December. It has quickly become the predominant variant there, but it has also gained a foothold in other countries, including Brazil, which is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases. The new strain, designated 501Y.V2, emerged independently from the U.K. variant, but they both share a few mutations in common, including one that seems to make both these variants more infectious.

  • Melania Trump has ‘blood on her hands’ over Capitol riots, says former aide

    The Trumps 'lack character, and have no moral compass,' former White House aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says

  • U.S. attorney's office: FBI agents search Tenn. lawmakers' offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of multiple state lawmakers.

  • 3 charged in California with aiding deadly Sri Lanka attacks

    Three Sri Lankan men have been charged in California with aiding a terrorist group blamed for 2019 Easter attacks that killed 268 people in Sri Lanka, including five U.S. citizens, and injured hundreds, it was announced Friday. Mohamed Naufar, Mohamed Anwar Mohamed Riskan and Ahamed Milhan Hayathu Moahmed were charged last month in federal court in Los Angeles with conspiracy and providing and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

  • Off-duty police, firefighters under investigation in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

    As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off-duty. Fire departments in Florida and New York City have also said they reported to federal authorities allegations that some of their members may have been present when the mob broke into the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election. The police department in the small town of Rocky Mount, Virginia, said on Sunday it had placed two officers on administrative leave after it learned they attended an "event" in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday while off-duty.

  • Dog rescue charity wins first-ever private prosecution for dog breeding, after woman adopted two dogs and illegally sold their puppies

    An unlicensed dog breeder was forced to give up two rescued pets after she became the first to have a private prosecution brought against her by an animal charity. Nicola Palmer, 39, of Kesgrave, Suffolk, was taken to court by Phoenix Rehoming after she breached her adoption contract by failing to neuter her male and female dog brought to the UK from Romania. Palmer had no licence to breed the dogs but allowed them to have a litter of nine puppies, five of which were sold for £300 each. The remaining dogs were given to family members. Animal welfare chiefs said the case reflected how "growing numbers" of people were looking to cash in on rising demand for puppies exacerbated during the coronavirus pandemic. Phoenix Rehoming, which spotted that Palmer's female dog Esme was pregnant at the age of 10 months, sought help from the charity Animal Protection Services which organised the private prosecution. Ms Palmer was accused of three counts of theft relating to the two adult dogs and the litter, and breeding dogs without a licence. She gave back the adult dogs when she was served with the summons at her home three days before Christmas and was allegedly told the police would be called if she did not comply. The theft charges were dropped at Suffolk magistrates court in Ipswich last Wednesday, in return for her pleading guilty to not having a breeding licence. Ms Palmer who is on benefits was given a conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £230 towards the estimated £11,000 costs of the prosecution, and a £21 victim surcharge. A spokesperson for Animal Protection Services which investigates and prosecutes animal cruelty said: "We believe this is the first ever private prosecution relating to an unlicensed dog breeder. "We have found that there are a growing number of people cashing in on the huge demand for puppies caused by the coronavirus pandemic and people spending more time at home. "While this case related to a woman who had broken the condition of adopting dogs, there are also organised crime groups who are getting involved in breeding. Many groups are switching from drugs to puppies because there is so little enforcement. "The law about licensing breeders is supposed to be enforced by local authorities, but they have only brought a handful of cases. "We are in the process of bringing a further seven private prosecutions of people involved in unlicensed breeding." Anyone making more than £1,000 a year from dog breeding has to have a local authority licence, although the requirement is not enforced for the breeding of family pets. The law introduced in 1999 to crack down on puppy farms was strengthened in 2018 when a licence became compulsory for anyone breeding three or more litters a year, even if not for profit, instead of the previous limit of five. Ms Palmer who lives in Kesgrave, Suffolk, made a donation of £530 to the charity for the pups. She said: "It wasn't made clear to me when I took on the dogs that the charity still owned them even though I had paid for them. I had all their paperwork and passports showing they had been imported from Romania so in my mind, they were entirely mine.”

  • Trump was more upset that Capitol mob looked ‘low class’ than about violent attacks, reports say

    Advisers say the president was ‘turned off’ by the look of his supporters as they attacked the US Capitol

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Capitol protests organized by Alabama AG’s nonprofit group

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall plays a key role in the group that helped organize the protest rally that took place in D.C. prior to the deadly revolt at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Marshall is at the helm of the Republican Attorneys General Association’s dark-money nonprofit, Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), which is listed as a participating organization for the March to Save America on the march’s website. Although the website has been taken down, archived versions confirm RLDF as a participating group, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

    President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral College challenge championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Backlash after Seoul advises pregnant women to look after their husbands during labour

    The Seoul city government has come under fire for offering sexist tips for women on a website promoting childbirth, which included suggestions that they should prepare underwear for their husbands before going to hospital to give birth. The guidelines, published on the “Seoul City Pregnancy and Childbirth Information Centre” website, aimed at providing tips on preparing for pregnancy, education on childbirth, and general information for both new or expectant mothers. When the website launched in 2019, the city government said it would help “induce social interest” in overcoming South Korea’s low birth rate, which is currently the world’s lowest. The population declined for the first time in the country’s history in 2020. The controversial content only came to light after going viral on social media earlier this month. The inappropriate parts have now been deleted. The guidelines told women who were getting ready to go to hospital to “throw away the old food in the fridge and prepare 3-4 side dishes” and “prepare instant food such as instant curry so that your husband who isn’t good at cooking can conveniently prepare them”. The tips also advised to prepare several days’ worth of underwear, socks, and shirts for the husband and children, and to check the remaining amount of daily necessities at home such as toilet paper and soap to make sure they are not inconvenienced by the mother’s absence while in hospital. On physical appearance, the website said pregnant women must not put off washing the dishes and cleaning the house so that they do not gain weight. It also told women to hang up smaller clothes worn prior to marriage to motivate them to exercise after giving birth. On social media, critics pointed that such anachronistic fixed gender roles were the very reasons women were putting off marriage and pregnancy, in what remains a largely patriarchal society. A petition on the presidential Blue House website demanding those responsible for the website to apologise and be punished gained over 20,000 after one day. South Korean media report the guidelines were “supervised” by the Korean Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

  • Alabama attorney general asks why Republican legal association promoted Trump rally ahead of Capitol riots

    The Republican Attorneys General Association paid for Robocalls asking ‘patriots’ to march on Congress

  • Trump's demoralized staff count down the final days

    President Donald Trump has lost the support of many former loyalists in his administration after a riot at the U.S. Capitol that he helped provoke, and his White House is in "meltdown" as it lurches through his final days, current and former officials said. While Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, many White House staff members are upset and embarrassed by the turn of events, and are eager to move on. Some who weighed resigning in the last few days have decided to stay on to help ensure a smooth transfer of power and, within the agencies that report to the White House, to protect against rash moves by the president or his remaining inner circle.

  • EXPLAINER: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

    Saturday's plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the country's aviation industry. Indonesia's aviation record is one of the worst in Asia, with more civilian airliner passenger accidents since 1945 than any other country in the region. While experts say there have been many improvements in recent years, the latest crash has experts questioning the true progress of Indonesia's aviation oversight and regulation.

  • Airport security stepped up for members of congress

    Members of Congress are to get additional protection as they travel to and from Washington after a series of confrontations. Capitol Police will be stationed at three regional airports through Inauguration Day, January 20, as a precaution amid fears that politicians could be vulnerable without extra security. Members of Congress have been asked to submit their travel plans to security officials to make it easier to provide protection. With security being stepped up after last week’s assault on the Capitol, protecting members of Congress in Washington DC should be straightforward. But they are far more vulnerable when they are travelling on their own. A safety memorandum, which was obtained by the political website, Politico, was sent to members of Congress and their staff on Saturday night. The deployment of officers was intended to “assist with security coordination.”

  • Horned Capitol rioter is ‘failed actor and QAnon conspiracy theorist who lives with his mother’ — report

    Jacob Angeli Chansley seen at pro-Trump rallies and spread disproved QAnon theories

  • FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

    The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants. "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

  • Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners

    Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites gathered Saturday to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending a week of protests that sought to highlight the community's plight. Protesters staged a sit-in after the militant group captured and shot the miners last Sunday in Machh, an area some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's troubled Baluchistan province. Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Saturday afternoon in Quetta and was expected to meet with a delegation of mourners and Shiite leaders, according to his office.