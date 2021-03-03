D.C. National Guard Chief: Trump Pentagon Screwed Up Riot Response

Spencer Ackerman
·4 min read
Greg Nash/Reuters
Greg Nash/Reuters

Bureaucratic restrictions and public-relations concerns from the Army and top Trump administration Pentagon appointees unreasonably restrained the D.C. National Guard from responding to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, its commander testified to the Senate in a dramatic Wednesday session.

The Guard commander, Major General William Walker, described receiving a “frantic” phone call from the then-head of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, shortly before 2 p.m., as the breach was underway.

Yet because of the restrictions from Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, and the “best military advice” of senior Army officers, Walker and his 155 Guardsmen could not respond to the scene of the insurrection for another three hours and 19 minutes—restrictions Walker pointedly noted were not placed upon him during the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, D.C.

Had Walker been able to deploy to the Capitol “immediately,” as he testified he wanted, around 2 p.m.—a process he said took less than 20 minutes—“that number could have made a difference,” Walker said. “We could have helped extend the perimeter and pushed back the crowd.”

FBI Director Shoots Back, Insisting Bureau Shared Intel Ahead of Capitol Insurrection

It was perhaps the most intense moment thus far in a series of Senate hearings on Jan. 6 that have prompted dueling claims of irresponsibility, recriminations that have focused overwhelmingly on security and intelligence failures, rather than the politicians who spread the inciting lie that the Democrats stole the presidential election and hailed the violent protest called for by President Donald Trump.

Army and Pentagon officials have heard this critique from Walker in the press and pushed back on it. Yet it was clear at the hearing that even senior Republican senators considered the Pentagon’s restrictions on the D.C. National Guard unacceptable.

Walker described pre-insurrection letters from McCarthy, relaying instructions from Miller—whom Trump installed atop the Pentagon shortly after losing the election—that withheld from Walker the issuance of “weapons, ammunition, batons, ballistic protection equipment, to include body armor.” He did not have preapproval to mobilize a quick-reaction force of 40 Guardsmen and found it “unusual” to be denied a typical commanders’ authority to protect his own forces.

As well, Walker described an instruction that afternoon from McCarthy to provide a “concept of operations” for the Guard before getting approval to shift from backing up the D.C. police and relieving beleaguered Capitol Police officers. “In 19 years, I never had that before happen,” Walker told senators. In several instances that day, Walker acted on his own initiative to muster the quick-reaction force at the D.C. Armory and get his Guardsmen protective gear, ahead of the belated approval to deploy to the Capitol.

Neither Miller nor McCarthy testified. Instead, a senior Pentagon civilian, Robert Salesses, was left to effectively testify that Walker was wrong.

Walker testified that two Army three-star generals, Charles Flynn and Walter Piatt, told him on Jan. 6 afternoon phone calls that they advised against sending the Guard to the Capitol because it was a poor “optics” and “could incite the crowd.” Salesses stoically said that Piatt, who is not in the chain of command, told him he never “used the word ‘optics,’” which represents the second revision in Piatt’s story, as the Army general recently acknowledged he may have indeed used that word.

Walker shot back: “There were people in the room with me on that call that heard what they heard.”

But Salesses’ broader point was that the restrictions Miller placed on Walker were political. “There was a lot of things that happened in the spring the department was criticized for,” Salesses said, referring to the Pentagon’s use of the National Guard to suppress the Black Lives Matter protests in Washington.

Yet Salesses, questioned by Republican senators, could not explain all the Pentagon restrictions on the National Guard.

The National Guard was on the streets of D.C. on Jan. 6 to support the D.C. police, in an unarmed and unarmored fashion, at 30 city traffic-control points and six Metro stations. Walker said he had to seek approval from the Pentagon to accompany the police in moving a traffic point over by a single block. The quick-reaction force, stationed initially at Joint Base Andrews just outside the district, was “not [designed] to respond to the events of the Capitol,” Salesses pleaded. “I don’t know if that’s true,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) replied, quickly prompting Walker’s agreement.

Salesses also had to concede that over a half-hour passed between his account of Miller finally authorizing the Guard deployment, at 4:32 p.m., and notifying Walker of that decision at 5:08 p.m. Asked what accounted for that delay by an incredulous Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Salesses said only, “Senator, it’s an issue.”

“That’s a significant problem for the future,” Blunt said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol Police warns of "possible plot to breach the Capitol"

    Some conspiracy theorists believe former President Donald Trump will retake power on March 4, which marked Inauguration Day for presidents prior to 1933.

  • The Latest: House to wrap early amid threat of violence

    The U.S. House is abruptly finishing its work for the week given the threat of violence at the Capitol by a militia group seeking to storm the building, as happened in a deadly siege Jan. 6. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer notified lawmakers late Wednesday of the sudden schedule change. Capitol Police said earlier Wednesday they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

  • Some Republican governors stand by mask mandates as Texas and Mississippi accelerate reopening

    While Texas and Mississippi announced complete rollbacks of their states' COVID-19 mitigation measures this week, several governors of other Republican states have made clear they are not abandoning their mask mandates despite political pressure. The sharp decline of new daily COVID-19 cases and the rollout of vaccines in the United States have prompted state and local governments to ease business restrictions in recent weeks, with movie theaters set to open at limited capacity in New York and indoor dining resuming in San Francisco on Friday. Texas saw a 69% rise in cases in the week ended Feb. 28.

  • FBI chasing 2,000 domestic terror cases; antifa aren't among Capitol suspects, Wray says

    FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday said a "raw" warning the day before the Capitol riots was shared extensively with Capitol Police.

  • New U.S. president will not undo Trump’s interference, Huawei CFO's lawyers say

    Lawyers for Huawei's chief financial officer said on Wednesday that Joe Biden's election as U.S. president will not undo the political interference in the case after former President Donald Trump said he would intervene in her case if it helped the United States extract a more favorable trade deal from China. Lawyers for CFO Meng Wanzhou want her U.S. extradition case dismissed on grounds that Trump's comments soon after her 2018 arrest meant she would not get a fair trial in the United States.

  • Man arrested in connection with QAnon vandalism at ‘America’s Stonehenge’

    The site was vandalised with a slogan popular with conspiracy theorists

  • Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Continues to Attack Trump: He Wasn’t ‘So Great’

    The Wall Street Journal on Monday took another shot at former president Donald Trump and his legacy. “If he was so great politically for the GOP, why is the party now out of power?” the editorial board of the Rupert Murdoch-owned asked in their opinion piece titled The Grievances of Trump Past. The board pointed to Trump’s weekend appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference, his first speech since leaving the White House in January. The paper argued that “if CPAC represented America, Mr. Trump would still reside in the White House, not Mar-a-Lago,” so his warm reception at the annual event means nothing. Also Read: Murdoch's Wall Street Journal Declares Trump's Political Death, Warns GOP to Move On or 'Remain in the Wilderness' The “cold reality,” according to the board, is that “if 2020 was so fabulous, why are Republicans shut out of power up and down Pennsylvania Avenue? They have zero influence over the $1.9 trillion spending extravaganza they rightly deplore. Democrats are slowly erasing the Trump legacy on taxes, deregulation, energy, education, and so much more.” The Journal has been hitting Trump in recent weeks. In December 2020, the opinion section called his refusal to accept the outcome of the election “embarrassing.” Last month, the paper warned that Trump was dead, politically, and Republicans can’t tie themselves to his messaging any longer as a result, lest they face the consequence of being voted out of office. “As the Biden months roll on and the policy consequences of the 2020 defeat become stark, perhaps the party’s grassroots will begin to look past the Trump era to a new generation of potential standard-bearers,” the Journal concluded. “As long as Republicans focus on the grievances of the Trump past, they won’t be a governing majority.” Read original story Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Continues to Attack Trump: He Wasn’t ‘So Great’ At TheWrap

  • It’s dumb that smoking can get you a COVID vaccine in NC. But don’t turn it down.

    How do you prove to those distributing the vaccine that you’ve smoked at least 100 cigarettes in your lifetime? The answer is pretty simple.

  • Capitol Police warns of attack by "an identified militia group" on March 4

    U.S. Capitol Police issued a statement on Wednesday announcing additional security measures after it obtained intelligence showing "a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4."Why it matters: Washington, D.C. remains on edge following the deadly Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers continuing to conduct investigations into the security failures that led to the Jan. 6 breach.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.QAnon conspiracists have peddled the baseless claim that March 4 is the date of Trump's true inauguration. This is based on the fact that presidents were inaugurated on March 4 prior to 1933. In mid-February, Capitol Police requested that nearly 5,000 National Guard troops stay in Washington through March 12, per CNN.What they're saying: "The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex," the agency said in a statement."We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4. We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers.""Our Department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol. We are taking the intelligence seriously. Due to the sensitive nature of this information we cannot provide additional details at this time."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Without Remorse

    An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turn

  • “This Is A Government-Controlled Genocide”: ‘Welcome To Chechnya’ Director David France On Russian Republic’s Anti-LGBTQ Campaign

    For LGBTQ people in Chechnya, life has become a nightmare. The Russian republic has never been very hospitable to gays, but in 2017 the Chechen government launched an outright purge against perceived members of the LGBTQ community. “People in Chechnya who are suspected of being lesbian, gay or bisexual, are facing a ‘new wave of […]

  • Iraqi Air Base Hosting U.S. Troops Targeted in Rocket Attacks

    At least ten rockets were launched at a coalition air base in western Iraq that hosts U.S. troops on Tuesday, less than a week after the Biden administration ordered airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria. The attack targeted the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s Anbar province, according to coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto. An American civilian contractor died of a heart attack “while sheltering” from the assault, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. 10 Indirect Fire rockets and Iraqi Security Forces are investigating. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) March 3, 2021 “Iraqi [security forces] are leading the response & investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available,” Marotto wrote on Twitter. In January 2020, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on the Ain al-Asad base in retaliation for the Trump administration’s killing of top general Qasem Soleimani. Dozens of U.S. troops suffered concussions and other injuries in that attack. The assault on Tuesday came after President Biden ordered strikes on an unofficial crossing at the Syria-Iraq border, reportedly used by Iran-backed militias for smuggling. Those strikes were a response to an earlier attack on the airport in Erbil, Iraq, that left a Filipino contractor dead and wounded an American serviceman and multiple American contractors. Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, blamed Iran for the Tuesday attack. “The latest rocket attacks on U.S. & coalition troops is the work of Iran,” Rubio wrote on Twitter. “Iran makes the rockets, gives them to Shia militia groups and tells them where & when to attack. The purpose of these attacks is to pressure Biden to speed up the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq.” Editor’s note 10:45 a.m.: This article was updated to include confirmation of the death of an American civilian contractor during the Tuesday attack.

  • 10 rockets hit a base hosting US troops in Iraq, the 2nd such attack in a month

    The rockets hit the Al Asad base early Wednesday morning. Tensions are increasing ahead of the pope's visit to Iraq and between the US and Iran.

  • Klobuchar tears into Ron Johnson for conspiracy theory blaming Jan 6 on ‘provocateurs’

    Johnson read yet again from same report into record as in February when he used it to downplay role of Trump supporters

  • 'I was frustrated': D.C. National Guard chief on Capitol riot response

    "At 1:49 p.m. I received a frantic call from then-Chief of U.S. Capitol Police, Steven Sund, where he informed me that the security perimeter at the Capitol had been breached by hostile rioters," said Maj. Gen. Walker. "The approval for Chief Sund's request would eventually come from the acting Secretary of Defense and be relayed to me by Army senior leaders at 5:08 p.m., about three hours and 19 minutes later."Then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller was installed by former President Donald Trump days after Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of the November election.Walker and other U.S. officials testified before a joint hearing conducted by the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Senate Rules committees titled "Examining the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Part II."

  • A lawyer for an accused Oath Keeper Capitol rioter says the group's 'quick reaction force' of weapon suppliers was actually just one guy

    The Oath Keepers were one of the most prominent far-right militia groups the FBI said was involved in the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • 10 Senate Democrats tell Biden to implement recurring stimulus checks after $1.9 trillion bill is passed

    A group of senators thinks direct payments should be sent out regularly as the US economy gets back on its feet.

  • Katie Holmes Looked Super Chic in Leather Jacket and Matching Boots Over the Weekend

    Katie Holmes has a new favorite pastime these days—walking the streets of New York...

  • Grads on senior trip discover they’re victims of Texas travel agent’s scheme, feds say

    High school seniors ready to celebrate with a trip learned they were part of a travel agent’s scheme, authorities say.

  • In year of pandemic, unrest, state issues record number of gun permits

    A record number of Minnesotans received permits to carry a handgun last year, a surge that came in a year that brought anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic, an economic slowdown and rioting in the Twin Cities after the police killing of George Floyd. The state issued 96,554 permits to carry a handgun in 2020, compared to 51,404 permits the year before. Of those who received a permit last year, ...