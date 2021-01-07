D.C. Police: 4 people died during pro-Trump siege of the Capitol, including woman shot by police
Four people died Wednesday on the Capitol grounds as a mob of people gathered to support President Trump stormed and occupied the building for a few hours, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday night. D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of one unidentified woman by a Capitol Police officer, he said, and the other three deaths — one woman and two men — have been attributed to medical emergencies.
Fourteen officers were injured in the riot, including at least two that were hospitalized after being injured during the melee.
UPDATE from D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee:
- More than 52 people arrested
- 2 pipe bombs recovered
- Cooler w/ long gun and molotov cocktails pic.twitter.com/CDsEk5oqh3
— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021
DC Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol; 1 woman shot by police, 3 in medical emergencies. pic.twitter.com/qZyM850iRa
— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021
Contee said more than 52 people were arrested during Wednesday's violence, half of them on Capitol grounds, and police found two pipe bombs, several unlawful pistols, and a chest containing a long gun and Molotov cocktails.
