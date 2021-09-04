D.C. police shoot suspect who rammed patrol car, pulled gun on officers after pursuit, chief says

Brie Stimson
·1 min read
Washington, D.C. police fired on a suspect who fled the scene of a deadly shooting, rammed a police cruiser and pulled a gun on officers after a short pursuit early Friday, Chief Robert Contee said.

Officers responding to a double shooting that left one man dead in the district noticed the suspect speeding away from the scene, according to FOX 5 in Washington. Another shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect, identified as Daron Barnes, 30, then slammed into a police cruiser as officers attempted to stop him, FOX 5 reported.

He crashed soon after and as officers were attempting to extricate him from the car that had rolled onto its side, he pulled a gun on police and several officers fired at him, leaving him with non-life-threatening wounds, Contee said. He was treated at an area hospital.

HOUSTON POLICE FATALLY SHOOT SUSPECT WHO RAN OVER DEPUTY WITH CAR

It was not clear if Barnes was considered a suspect in the deadly shooting. No other suspects were immediately named.

Barnes faces charges including assault on a police officer and carrying a gun without a license, FOX 5 reported. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for alleged domestic violence.

The man killed in the shooting was identified as Eyon Falby, 65, a D.C. resident.

