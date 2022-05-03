D.C. reaches $750,000 settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

Storyful

Drone footage released by the Ukrainian military on May 3 shows explosions and smoldering vehicles, which it said was the aftermath of artillery attacks on Russian positions near frontlines close to Izyum.While Russian forces have been unable to capture the city of Kharkiv, they have punched south and east. Russian forces control Izyum, and have fought to expand control in nearby Donbas and Luhansk Oblasts. Frontlines in the area are close to Izyum, in Kharkiv Oblast, and Rubizhne, in Luhansk Oblast, according to a May 2 assessment published by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.This video, published by the Ukrainian military on May 3, shows the aftermath of what it said were artillery attacks on Russian positions. Storyful confirmed that the drone footage was taken above the town of Oleksandrivka, located just inside Donetsk Oblast, roughly 15 miles (24.1 km) from Izyum. The exact date of filming has not been confirmed. Credit: Ukrainian Military via Storyful