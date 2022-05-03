D.C. reaches $750,000 settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

The District of Columbia attorney general said his office had reached a $750,000 settlement to resolve a lawsuit that alleged former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel.

