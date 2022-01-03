D.C. restaurants brace for COVID challenges in 2022

Paige Hopkins
·1 min read

The pandemic will play a large role in determining what 2022 looks like for restaurants and bars.

The big picture: With a widespread vaccine rollout and months of low COVID case numbers, 2021 was looking up for the food and beverage industry, until D.C.’s late December COVID case spike.

  • “I was very optimistic… up til just a couple of weeks ago. I honestly felt like we would return to a good deal of normalcy in the spring quarter – that’s our biggest time here in Washington,” EatWell DC restaurant group owner David Winer told Axios of his pre-Omicron outlook.

Whats happening: The industry is now bracing for more COVID-related challenges, all while staffing and supply chain issues persist.

  • Winer predicts that takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining will once again become a more prevalent part of restaurants’ business models if Omicron continues to spread across the DMV.

  • More restaurant closures are also likely, he says, if current COVID trends persist.

“There’s truthfully just a boatload of uncertainty,” Winer tells Axios. Overall, the restaurant owner says he’s concerned about the industry heading into 2022.

The bottom line: Unfortunately, the challenges restaurants and bars faced at the end of 2021 will follow them into at least the first few months of the new year.

