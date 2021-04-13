D.C. suspect shoots 3 women, killing 2, before lighting apartment on fire with baby inside

Authorities in Washington D.C. are searching for a suspect accused of shooting three women, two of them fatally, before lighting an apartment on fire with a newborn inside, police said Monday.

Image: Ashan Benedict, exec assist. chief of Police for the DC Metropolitan Police Dept. speaks to the media in Southeast, DC on April 12, 2021 (Twitter/DC Police Department)

The shootings and fire appeared to be connected to a “domestic incident," an official with the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Department, Ashan Benedict, told reporters

The condition of the 3-month-old, who was taken to a local hospital, wasn’t immediately clear.

Benedict said firefighters responded to a third-floor apartment in the city’s southeast section around 7:30 p.m. They found a woman who’d been shot outside the unit.

Two more women were inside with the baby, he said, adding that he believed firefighters rescued the child and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Benedict said. Authorities believe the suspect started the fire while leaving the apartment, he said.

No description of the suspect was given, and potential connections to the victims remain unclear, he said.