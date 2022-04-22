D.C. woman survives 8-story jump from attacker with ghost gun

A Washington, D.C. woman survived an 8-story fall and was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening after she leapt from an apartment building to escape an attacker with a ghost gun who had bound her arms and legs, according to police.

In a Friday release the Metropolitan Police Department said their investigation into the attack at the 4500 Block of Connecticut Avenue in Northwest revealed that the victim and suspect "were involved in a dispute inside a residence on the eighth floor," and that the suspect fled the scene after the victim went out of the window.

The MPD public incident report said the victim's hands and feet were bound during the assault, but she was able to partially free herself and “jumped from the building” with her legs still bound.

The suspect, Kylee Jamal Palmer, 22, was arrested when he returned to the crime scene later Thursday and charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered gun and possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device after police discovered what they described as a "rifle-style ghost gun."

NBC Washington reported that the victim is unnamed and in her 20s.

“The victim, I saw her on the ground, she was alive when I saw her,” one witness told NBC Washington.

D.C. Superior Court has no public record of Palmer’s attorney. The D.C. Public Defender Service did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.