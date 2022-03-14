D.C. and New York City seek suspect in linked shootings of homeless

Police in the nation's capital and New York City said Monday they were making progress in catching a suspect linked to killing two homeless people and wounding three others in both cities.

Driving the news: A total reward of $70,000 from both cities and the federal government is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. Officials released new photographs of the man sought.

D.C. police released new video of the wanted suspect, seen walking in the District on New York Avenue NE in the early morning hours of March 9.

What they're saying: "I believe the knot is tightening for this person responsible," said D.C. police chief Robert Contee, adding that tipsters have poured in with information, at a joint press conference between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Eric Adams.

What's happening: Three men experiencing homelessness sleeping in the street were shot in D.C. between March 3 and 9, according to the District. One died from his injuries.

This past weekend, two more men were shot in New York City and one died. Officials said the acts looked premeditated and that there was little to no interaction between the shooter and victims.

Contee said that a D.C. detective first drew a connection with the killings after coming across news of the shootings in New York, before further investigative work tied the killings.

Ballistics analysis shows the same firearm was used in the shootings, police said.

"Homelessness should not be a homicide," Adams said. "This was a cold blooded attack."

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that officers were "engaging individuals experiencing homelessness in the area of New York Avenue, NE" to gather information.

What's next: The mayors called on all unhoused people to seek shelter, vowing no one will be turned away.

"Our shelters have space. They are safe," Bowser said. "And we welcome you to stay while we work on permanent shelter for you."

Adams and Bowser both defended their policies in their cities to move homeless people off streets and encampments.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

