This D&D Sale Makes It Easy (and Cheap) To Start Roleplaying

From Popular Mechanics

It's not exactly easy to pick up and start playing Dungeons & Dragons. There are a lot of rules to learn, and for some, roleplaying doesn't come naturally. But the biggest barrier for entry can be the books themselves. Sometimes costing as much as $50 for just one, it can be a bit costly to try out a game you've never played before-or to supplement your meager collection.

But Amazon is marking down every new Dungeons & Dragons, and it's never been cheaper to get into the game. The first things you'll need to pick up if you're a beginner is the core rulebooks (The Player's Handbook, Monster Manual, and Dungeon Master's Guide). These three books will give you absolutely everything you need to start creating and playing your own adventures. And if you need something even more basic than that, the Dungeon's and Dragons starter set is on sale, too, which comes with a pre-made adventure that helps teach the basic rules.

If you already know the rules but want to get something a bit more advanced, Amazon is also discounting great one-off campaigns created by Wizards of the Coast, creators of Dungeon's and Dragons. These are pre-made adventures of incredible detail that can help you hone your Dungeon Mastering skills while also providing a thrill adventure for your friends.





When it comes to sales, this one is a critical hit.

