D-Day Conneaut hosting open-house, volunteer meeting

Jan. 31—CONNEAUT — A pair of events are planned for February to support this year's D-Day re-enactment.

An open house for businesses, organizations, church congregations and community partners is planned for 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the D-Day administration building, located at 283 Buffalo Street in Conneaut.

Anyone wishing to attend the open house is asked to RSVP by Feb. 20 by calling or emailing Lori McLaughlin, at 440-812-2501 or lori.mclaughlin123@gmail.com, or by emailing Brenda Kitchen at brendak@dday-ohio.us.

There will also be a meeting for people planning to volunteer at this year's event on Feb. 3, from 9-11 a.m., also at the D-Day administration building.

The meeting is open to all current volunteers, as well as anyone considering getting involved with the event.

D-Day Conneaut will take place from Aug. 15-17, and this will mark the 80th year since the invasion.