D-Day veteran-turned artist celebrates 100th birthday

Lt Willis was sent a card from the King and Queen

A D-Day veteran who has celebrated his 100th birthday said he never expected to make the milestone.

Lt Richard Willis, from Wellington, Somerset, was presented with the original chart of the D-Day landings at Utah beach, which was once labelled as Top Secret.

The centenarian was second-in-command on a landing craft which transported US tanks and soldiers to Normandy during Operation Overlord.

Lt Willis said: "It crept up on me and the family are all saying 'it's happening' but I find it very, very embarrassing."

Lt Willis was wounded in the D-Day attack, taking shrapnel to his leg, and was later awarded the Legion d'Honneur by the French government - the highest national decoration in France.

Talking to BBC Radio Somerset, he said he never expected to get to the age of 100.

"All the people are being nice to me, I can't be nasty in return," he said.

"Tomorrow, I'll be younger."

Talking about why he loved painting so much, he explained: "I was no good at anything else."

Lt Willis, who turned 100 on 1 February, said he used to paint the walls of his father's gun room when he was younger, adding his family were "very tolerable" of his artistic exploits.

His impressive collections boasts landscapes, portraits and paintings of naval ships.

Somerset's Hydrographic Office produced the maps used on D-Day

The chart, produced by the UK Hydrographic Office in Somerset and held in its Taunton archives, has been inscribed: "Presented to Lt Richard Willis… on the occasion of his 100th birthday. With the thanks and admiration of the Lord-Lieutenant and the people of Somerset."

On behalf of the King, the Vice-Lieutenant of Somerset Ted Allen thanked Lt Willis for his service.

He said: "It's an honour for me to be here to celebrate the milestone birthday of a remarkable man.

"The country owes all our veterans an enormous debt of gratitude and it was a joy for me to be able to express that gratitude on behalf of His Majesty."

The King and Queen sent their 'warmest congratulations'

Head of the UK Hydrographic Office, Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes, who presented Lt Willis with the chart, said: "The fact that D-Day landings were successful changed the course of the Second World War.

"The sacrifices made in those days should never be forgotten. To honour one of our local veterans in this way is really the least we could do."

The Hydrographic Office produced the maps and charts used during the Normandy landings, that showed the seamen where to take their crafts.

The organisation still supports seafarers today.

Lt Willis is also an accomplished artist