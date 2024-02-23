You’d have to be a fool to hire anyone to work for you in Britain today

On her fourth day in the job, my new assistant baked me a cake. The Coronation of King Charles III was that weekend, and she made a beautiful Union Jack-themed lemon drizzle using blueberries and raspberries for the red and blue stripes. I was delighted and effusive, but the sweet treat proved the high point of our relationship. For my seemingly happy new hire lasted the grand total of 10 part-time days before resigning.

In an illustration of what a pain it has become to employ anybody these days, almost a year later, I am still trying to extricate myself from a morass of regulation and red tape. The saga has involved setting up and unravelling a payroll scheme; registering and deregistering for compulsory pension contributions; dealing with taxpayer funded “mediators” and countless calls to HMRC – not to mention shelling out a vast sum to the recruitment agency who found her in the first place. I am left wondering why anybody who can avoid doing so hires anyone these days.

The UK labour market more generally is in crisis. A grotesquely bloated benefits system has created an easy-come, easy-go attitude to work; “mental health” problems provide a catch-all excuse for unreliability and indolence; and employers face an heavy burden of rights and responsibilities, even for recruits who last just a few days. That all this has taken place under a Conservative Government, which purports to support business and enterprise, is all the more depressing. How much worse is the mushrooming of rights and red tape about to get?

I had turned to an expensive London-based recruitment agency to source a PA/housekeeper, after failing to find anyone interested in the job. In my part of the Cotswolds, there is such a mismatch of supply and demand for domestic work that the going rate for a cleaner is at least £20 an hour. Anyone who is cheerful, hard working, and routinely turns up when they say they will can charge pretty much what they like. These basic attributes are in bewilderingly short supply.

Eventually, I shelled out a cool £3,600 to a company with an excellent reputation for assisting would-be employers to find such help. Before long, they found me a great-sounding candidate. All seemed to be going quite swimmingly until out of the blue, after just a handful of hours spread over three weeks, the new hire emailed “with regret” to announce she didn’t fancy the job any more.

Cue a spirit-sapping tussle about whether her sudden departure did or didn’t represent a breach of her contract; exactly how much money she was owed; and just what to do about a multitude of compulsory tax, pension and payment schemes that had only just been set up and now had to be unravelled. In a particularly absurd example of the hoops involved, long after she quit, an official payroll scheme had to be set up and then immediately cancelled, to provide government agencies with the required records.

It led to a series of confused letters from HMRC featuring wildly inflated demands for unpaid PAYE, based on what was supposed to have been a long-term role but barely came into being. Several rounds of torture by call-centre musak later, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs finally determined that they were owed £45.59 – a sum that must have been vastly exceeded by the amount of taxpayer resources devoted to calculating, chasing, and collecting the cash. Imagine if all that time were spent doing something more productive! No wonder so many potential employers and small firms choose instead to keep muddling along by themselves. If they don’t have huge accounts and HR departments it’s just not worth the risk.

What happened to me is dismally commonplace: employment statistics suggest almost a third of new hires quit within 90 days of starting a new job. Jeremy Hunt has done nothing to soften the blow. Quite the opposite! In one of his first acts as Chancellor, he reversed a valiant attempt by the Truss Kwarteng administration to reform much hated off-payroll working rules. The toughening of so-called IR35 regulations has spawned an entire industry dedicated to exhausting tick-box exercises to prove that freelancers and other contractors with multiple income streams are not “employees.” What a strange and disappointing move.

Critics will sneer that these are first-world problems, but the woes of busy company directors who cannot find administrative support; and well-off yummy mummies having to clean their own homes speak to a deeply dysfunctional labour market. While millions of able-bodied people are paid by the state to sit around at home, the Chancellor cannot hope to preside over strong growth.

As I finally disentangle myself from my former employee, I don’t expect anyone to cry me a river that, on the anniversary of the Coronation, I won’t have another pretty patriotic cake. However, unless Hunt uses his forthcoming Budget to make life easier for employers we will all be worse off.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.