D’Iberville police investigating crash involving stolen car, school bus

The D’Iberville Police Department is investigating an incident after a police pursuit resulted in a crash involving a stolen vehicle and a school bus.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, officers were alerted of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that had been stolen from Decatur, Texas, and was heading east on I-10.

Patrol officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop, resulting in a vehicle pursuit, according to a press release.

The pursuit traveled eastbound on I-10 into D’Iberville before the driver of the stolen vehicle merged onto Exit 46. Upon making a turn at a high rate of speed, the driver of the truck lost control and struck another motorist, which caused that motorist to strike a school bus.

The school bus did not have any students on board.

No injuries were reported in the crash and the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle were taken into custody. Both are under the age of 18.

The driver has been charged with felony eluding, receiving stolen property, minor in possession of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana. The passenger was also charged with the latter three offenses.

Both juveniles are being held at Harrison County Youth Detention Center.