It's déjà vu as government dysfunction plays out — again — in Jefferson City

Haven't we seen this movie before? Last year, the Missouri legislature passed only 25 bills, a record low. This year, even less is expected to be done in the overwhelmingly Republican legislature. House Majority Leader Dean Plocher has announced his intention to refile two bills that failed last year. One bill is to allow school choice. School choice is a favorite of conservative legislators. It would allow state funds to go to private religious schools. This violates the U.S. constitutional doctrine of separation of church and state, and would take money away from public education. It would also set up another round of appeals to the courts, paid for, as usual, by taxpayer dollars.

The second of Mr. Plocher's objectives, assuming he survives an ethics investigation for misuse of campaign funds and isn't too busy running for lieutenant governor, would be to attempt to make it more difficult to pass a Missouri Constitutional amendment by ballot initiative. Ballot initiatives allow citizens to bring up issues not addressed by the legislature. In other words, the voters have a chance to overcome the gridlock and inaction endemic in the Republican-led state legislature. Ballot initiatives are the last resort for citizens to be heard. They therefore should be seen as a a rebuke to the legislature for its inaction.

The hidden agenda in the Republican anti-ballot initiative effort is their attempt to limit abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court last year decided to let each state decide this issue. There is currently a ballot initiative that would allow voters to decide this issue but due to the efforts of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the issue may not even appear on the ballot. Due to the legal monkeyshines by Bailey and Ashcroft, the issue has not even been allowed to gather signatures. The deadline is May 2024.

So, what is this movie we've seen before about? It is a sad story about Republicans unable to govern, as seen by the record low number of bills passed by the the state House and mirrored by the U.S. House of Representatives. The accepted term is "divided government," but feel free to call it any other descriptive. Another theme in this movie is the rise of the Religious Right, despite dwindling numbers (a third of Americans identified as "having no religious affiliation"). Another theme has been the continued fights, state and national, to pass balanced budgets. Over and over we have seen the Republicans fighting against funding health care for all, a basic human right. It required a special session in 2021 to pass funding for Mediaid, and this issue is before the Missouri House again in 2024.

This movie portrays the power of special interests, wedge issues like abortion, unconstitutional incursions of religion in politics, and bitter divisions amplified by politicians of both political parties. The abuse of the public trust for political and financial gain has never been greater. The final scene of this movie shows a divided citizenry made cynical and distrustful while awaiting a presidential election and the outcome of the numerous prosecutions of an ex-president. Against the backdrop of a world on fire, cue the music and fade to black.

Robert J. Grand lives in Springfield.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Déjà vu as government dysfunction on display in Jefferson City