D.A.: Jackson Danner was pushed into yard and killed; 1 suspect in jail, another at large

One man faces a murder charge in the Oct. 15 shooting death of Jackson E. "Jack" Danner in his Topeka front yard while another is being sought as a second suspect, officials said Wednesday.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he had charged Aaron Antonio Serrano, 32, on Nov. 7 with second-degree murder in the case.

Meanwhile, Topeka police asked for tips to help them find Tremale M. Serrano, 29, whom they said was the "second suspect" in Danner's killing.'

Authories weren't saying whether the two were related.

A photo of Tremale Serrano was made public by Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government.

She asked anyone with information about Tremale Serrano's whereabouts to email Topeka police Detective Jason Judd at jjudd@topeka.org or to submit anonymous tips through Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Topeka police are seeking Tremale Serrano, shown here, in connection with last month's Topeka shooting death of Jackson E. "Jack" Danner.

What happened to Jackson Danner?

Danner was pronounced deceased after being found shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday lying in a front yard in the 1600 block of S.W. 21st, Nichols said. The site is just south of Washburn University.

A police investigation revealed Danner was the "sole tenant and owner" of the house where he was found, Kagay said.

"A search of the residence revealed evidence of drug and alcohol use, and indicated a gathering had possibly taken place," he said. "The investigation revealed that Danner had been pushed from the residence into the yard where he was subsequently shot and killed."

Serrano was identified as a suspect in Danner's death, then arrested Nov. 3 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task in Clay County, Missouri, on an outstanding warrant charging in an unrelated felony case with crimes that included domestic battery, Kagay said.

Aaron Serrano was extradited Tuesday back to Topeka, where he was booked into the Shawnee County Jail, Kagay said.

He was being held there Wednesday on a $1 million bond on the murder charge and on a $5,000 bond in a separate case in which he faces Shawnee County charges of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, theft and criminal damage to property, jail records said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: One in jail, another being sought in Topeka killing of Jackson Danner