D&M Chem joining The McGregor Company operation

Feb. 24—COLFAX — The McGregor Company is bringing D&M Chem into their family-owned ag retail business, according to a Wednesday announcement from McGregor.

The statement said the addition of D&M Chem will bolster The McGregor Company's irrigated footprint and foster opportunities for growth and service in the irrigated cropland areas of the Inland Pacific Northwest. D&M Chem, headquartered in Moxee, with a branch location in Cowiche, serves growers across central Washington State.

Founded in 1997 by brothers Dee and Mathias Gargus, D&M Chem today employs 30 full-time professionals who serve and advise growers producing apples, hops, cherries, blueberries and many other crops, the statement said. In 2005, D&M Chem pioneered and patented a micronized calcium-based apple sunshade product called Eclipse. According to the announcement, the Eclipse product is sold to growers throughout the Western United States and beyond.

"Dee and Mathias have built an amazing team and a great business! We look forward to continuing the legacy of service and top-quality advising that have been the hallmarks of D&M for decades. We are excited to welcome the D&M Chem team to The McGregor Company and are privileged to expand our service with growers in central Washington" said Ian McGregor, president of The McGregor Company.

According to the announcement, after joining The McGregor Company, the D&M Chem team will continue to operate under the leadership of Dee and Mathias with the desire to continue expanding the reach of the business in the years ahead.