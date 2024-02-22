D & M Group Homes expands services with new Tri-ad Academy

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A new facility in the Shoals has opened its doors for those living with intellectual disabilities to come and develop their Independent living skills, socialization, and community integration.

D & M Group Homes’ Tri-ad Academy is located across the street from the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport.

City of Madison says second baby surrendered at baby box

Dozens gathered Wednesday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate what the Tri-ad Academy will offer to the community.

“This is a facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities where they come and train functional skills, everyday skills, and things of that nature,” D & M Group Homes Executive Director Douglas Fuqua stated.

Fuqua says the academy provides opportunities for individuals to participate in everyday life skills – offering training in daily living, independent living, money management, and employment opportunities.

“I serve about 10-12 individuals. In the residential homes, I have a total of about six with one individual moving in on March 1st,” Fuqua stated.

After 35 years behind the mic, Eli Gold not returning to call Alabama football games

If you’re interested in these services, Fuqua says you’ll have to contact the Alabama Department of Mental Health first. From there, he says the department will put you in contact with a local intake coordinator.

Keturah Pruitt is an Intake/Support Coordinator with Northwest Alabama Mental Health Center. The center serves Franklin, Colbert, and Lauderdale counties. Out of those counties, Pruitt says they only have three providers.

“We have a waiting list of like 300 people in just our three counties that need services,” Pruitt stated. “The more they open up and expand, and the more clients they can bring in…that means there are less clients at home, not being in the community. When they’re not in the community, they will start to digress in their skills and quality of life.”

Pruitt says the services D & M Group Homes provides is through the Alabama Medicaid Waiver.

“All of this is paid for by the state,” Pruitt added. “So, this is not only a great service but this is a service that’s free to the clients.”

If you’d like to contact D & M Group Homes, visit this link.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.