D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Full-Year Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of ₺7.6b leading estimates by 8.0%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at ₺1.92 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

After the latest results, the six analysts covering D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi are now predicting revenues of ₺10.2b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a substantial 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 244% to ₺6.61 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of ₺10.00b and losses of ₺6.61 per share in 2022.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$5.17, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi at US$7.14 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.21. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 35% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 37% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. So although D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

