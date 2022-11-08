D & O Green Technologies Berhad (KLSE:D&O) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at D & O Green Technologies Berhad (KLSE:D&O) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for D & O Green Technologies Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM189m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM482m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, D & O Green Technologies Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 15% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

In the above chart we have measured D & O Green Technologies Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For D & O Green Technologies Berhad Tell Us?

D & O Green Technologies Berhad is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 200% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On D & O Green Technologies Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what D & O Green Technologies Berhad has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 456% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if D & O Green Technologies Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for D & O Green Technologies Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

