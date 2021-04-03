D.A.'s Office says no criminal charges will be filed against BPD Assistant Chief Joe Mullins

Steven Mayer, The Bakersfield Californian
·4 min read

Apr. 3—No criminal charges will be filed against Assistant Bakersfield Police Chief Joe Mullins in connection with an alleged incident of workplace violence reported last year by a fellow officer.

According to a news release Friday from the Kern County District Attorney's Office, the D.A.'s Office, acting under supervision of the state Attorney General's Office, "has concluded that criminal charges in this incident are not warranted, and thus will not be filed."

Mullins, one of two assistant chiefs, has been on paid administrative leave since June 30 after a fellow Bakersfield Police Department employee requested criminal and administrative investigations of Mullins following some sort of alleged contact Mullins made with the officer at a briefing attended by 30 to 40 officers.

In the release, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, who participated in the decision not to file charges in the case, suggested the allegations against Mullins were "of a relatively minor nature."

"A full investigation of the incident," Kinzel said, "was conducted that revealed that the alleged conduct, while perhaps best avoided in the workplace, does not rise to a level meriting criminal prosecution."

The incident centered around a briefing at BPD headquarters in June 2020, the D.A.'s release said. The briefing, attended by dozens of police officers, included Mullins in attendance and as a speaker.

A complaint was made regarding the conclusion of the briefing, at which point it is alleged that Mullins made what has been alternately described by various witnesses as a single "flick" or "jab," "tap" or "push," or "punch" motion to another BPD officer's chest, making contact and taking the officer by surprise.

The affected officer, who was standing near a wall, reported being pushed back 4 to 6 inches such that his back made contact with the wall he was standing next to, the release said. The affected officer was reportedly wearing soft body armor under his shirt at the time of the incident.

The Bakersfield Police Department requested the Kern County Sheriff's Office conduct the investigation into the matter, the D.A.'s Office said. The Sheriff's Office completed a thorough investigation, accounting for interviews of dozens of potential witnesses to the incident.

On July 31, the Sheriff's Office submitted reports to the District Attorney's Office documenting the alleged incident for review of a potential misdemeanor charge of battery.

In light of Mullins' longstanding tenure in the local law enforcement community, and consistent with past practices, the District Attorney's Office sought additional supervision from the state Attorney General's Office in reviewing the case and making a determination of potential charges, the release stated.

"Based on the totality of the investigation, the District Attorney's Office has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Assistant Chief Mullins' alleged contact with the affected officer was malicious or done with any criminal intent," the release said. "There was indication in the reporting that the contact made by Assistant Chief Mullins may have been a misguided attempt to determine if the affected officer was actually wearing body armor."

The Sheriff's Office conducted interviews with dozens of police officers who were at the briefing. Though many officers said they did not notice the quick interaction, those who did generally described the incident as "horseplay," "playful," "joking" or in similar terms, the D.A.'s news release said.

In order for a criminal offense to be supported for battery, there must be proof beyond any doubt that the willful contact made was made unlawfully and in a "harmful or offensive manner," the D.A.'s Office said. Whether an action is done in a harmful or offensive manner is judged on whether an objectively reasonable person would conclude that the action was done in a harmful or offensive manner — not solely upon whether the affected person found the conduct offensive.

Alternative remedies short of criminal prosecution are also a consideration when considering whether criminal charges are appropriate in such cases. In this instance, civil and administrative options are available to the affected officer, including within the Bakersfield Police Department, as well as through the city of Bakersfield's Human Resources Department to address workplace disputes that do not rise to a level warranting criminal prosecution.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances, the District Attorney's Office has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove that the alleged contact made by Assistant Chief Mullins rose to the 'harmful or offensive manner' requirement for a criminal violation," the D.A.'s Office said in its release. "Additionally, the relatively minor nature of the contact was determined more befitting of administrative or human resources intervention, rather than criminal prosecution."

Reached late Friday afternoon with the news, Mullins said he was unable to comment as an administrative investigation is still pending.

In the release, Kinzel said "the involvement of several independent agencies in the investigation and filing decision is evidence of the lengths that Kern County departments will take to ensure transparency and fair treatment to all parties involved, even when allegations are of a relatively minor nature."

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Recommended Stories

  • Survivors tell of horror, hardship in Mozambique attack

    Luisa Jose, a 52-year-old mother of five, says she came face-to-face with Islamic State-linked insurgents when they attacked the gas hub town of Palma in northern Mozambique 10 days ago. "I was running to save my life ... they were coming from every street," she told Reuters from a stadium in the port city of Pemba housing some of the thousands who have fled the violence. Jose said the militants quickly overran her hometown of Palma, located next to huge gas projects worth $60 billion.

  • Donald & Melania Trump Have New Jobs Giving Wedding Speeches

    Sure, every wedding has that one guest who gets a little too emotional and starts crying and ranting to anyone who will listen about the one that got away. But for one *lucky* couple that got married in Florida last weekend, that emotional partygoer was former president Donald Trump. And the rant was actually a wedding speech about his one that got away: the 2020 election. At a Mar-a-Lago ceremony in celebration of John and Megan Arrigo’s marriage, Florida Man Donald Trump jumped at the opportunity to rag on Joe Biden’s performance as president. “They’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran. How are we doing about Iran?” he asked. “The border’s not good. The border’s the worst anybody’s ever seen it.” In a video obtained by TMZ, Trump went on to criticize the “humanitarian disaster” happening at the U.S. border, even though it was his administration that separated thousands of families under a “zero-tolerance” policy, and his administration that argued children at the border didn’t need toothbrushes, towels, dry clothing, or soap. At one point, Trump just said: “So it’s a rough thing, and I just say, do you miss me yet?” The guests erupted into cheers. Trump finished his speech by finally acknowledging the newlyweds. “A lot of things happening right now. I just want to say it’s an honor to be here,” he said, and then, “You are a great and beautiful couple.” Although he hasn’t been leaving Mar-a-Lago too much these days, this might not be Trump’s last wedding appearance. This week, he launched a website that allows his supporters to invite him and former First Lady Melania Trump to events and engagements. The same site allows people to request specialized greetings and messages from the Trumps and share messages and thoughts. But this isn’t uncommon — the Obamas have a similar website, as does George W. Bush. Somehow, though, it’s difficult to imagine Barack Obama — or anyone else, really, other than your friend’s inebriated great-uncle — grabbing the mic at a wedding and rambling about election fraud. Since he’s been forcibly removed from his social media platform of choice, Trump has had to find creative ways to speak his mind (and, more often than not, regurgitate lies about a “stolen” election). He spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, and he’s also appeared on Fox News and dropped the occasional statement via DIY presidential letterhead. “I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all,” he wrote several weeks ago. “I hope everyone remembers!” Through these dispatches, we’ve been able to see that Trump is definitely having a very seamless adjustment period into no longer being president. “We did get 75 million votes. Nobody’s ever gotten that,” he said at the wedding on Saturday. (As a reminder, Biden got 81 million votes.) “They said, ‘Get 66 million votes, and the election’s over.’ Well, I got 75 million, and you saw what happened. 10:30 in the evening, all of a sudden they said, ‘That’s a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places?'” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?We're Finally Able To Ignore Trump & It's BlissfulMeghan McCain Apologizing For Defending TrumpCuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own Party

  • Florida, Michigan, and Texas are the next frontiers in the nationwide battle over voting access

    Republican lawmakers in the three 2020 battlegrounds are advancing legislation to restrict voting by mail before 2022.

  • Crypto-art investors could face a surprise on tax day since NFTs can lead to a hefty tax bill

    "Holy s---, that's a lot of taxes," digital artist Beeple told CNBC after he found out how much he'd have to pay in taxes on his $69 million NFT sale.

  • A beginner's guide to broadband internet, the most popular type of internet in the US

    Broadband is high-speed internet service - usually defined as 25Mbps or faster - sent through cable, DSL, fiber, or satellite connections.

  • Biden introduced his infrastructure plan. How does he plan to get it through Congress?

    Here is what's next as President Joe Biden pushes his sweeping infrastructure plan, dubbed the American Jobs Plan, through Congress.

  • Egypt's leader hopes refloating of stuck Suez Canal ship does the same for his reputation

    With challenges mounting at home and abroad, Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah Sisi tries to capitalize on the freeing of the ship stuck in the Suez Canal.

  • Pelosi ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after a Capitol Police officer died following car-ramming incident

    At a press conference on Friday, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said that a Capitol Police officer died.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Taiwan train derails killing dozens

    The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact, while others crumpled, hindering rescuers reaching passengers.The train was full, carrying around 350 people, the fire department said.Between 80 to 100 people were evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have "deformed" and are hard to gain access to, it added.

  • Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

    Julian Merryweather had to get used to fans in the stands, having debuted last summer in an empty ballpark. The Toronto Blue Jays turned Yankee Stadium as silent as it was during a 2020 season played without fans. Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, Merryweather struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom half, and the Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of COVID-era rule starting starting extra innings with a runner on to beat New York 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.

  • Catholic churches to follow COVID-19 precautions for Easter

    All Baltimore-area Catholic churches are open this year for Easter with mask wearing and 6 -foot distancing. This time last year, Easter was all but canceled. The governor declared the Easter Bunny an essential worker who could still deliver candy, but in-person church services were shut down. Good Friday Passion of the Lord service took place at 3 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

  • With Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball out, how will the Hornets scramble to find offense?

    Malik Monk to miss at least two weeks with ankle sprain, joining All-Star rookie LaMelo Ball on the shelf.

  • The wife of the leader of the Oath Keepers is asking for $30,000 in public donations to help her escape her 'weird' marriage

    Tasha Adams is asking for donations to help fund her divorce from Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes after it's been pending for more than three years.

  • Millennials to be offered single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to ‘jab and go’

    A new single shot Covid-19 vaccine could be available by July and will be mainly used to target young millennials who might not want to wait for three months for a second dose. Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, said UK medical regulators are now formally assessing the safety of the Janssen vaccine, which is made by Johnson & Johnson. Ministers are hoping the Janssen jab can be deployed among the young adults born around turn of the century as a ‘jab and go’ offering. Anyone receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, seen as the workhorse of the Government’s vaccination roll-out, has to have two jabs, 12 weeks apart, before being fully inoculated. The hope is that the Janssen jab will be attractive to young people who will be desperate to start enjoying a summer by the time the vaccine roll-out reaches them. Government sources said the first Janssen jabs will be in people’s arms by July at the earliest, around the time the youngest adults will be receiving their first jabs. The UK Government has ordered 30 million doses of the Janssen jab which uses the same type of technology as AstraZeneca’s vaccine. One source said: “Where it will be useful is it could work really well for the younger cohort - the 18 to 29 year olds. One hit and you are done - and you are off to Ibiza.”

  • Marc Gasol: Lakers signing Andre Drummond a 'hard pill to swallow'

    In his first public comments since the Lakers signed Andre Drummond, Marc Gasol expresses disappointment in being demoted. Could he leave the team?

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • MLB: All-Star Game leaves Georgia to protest against voting law

    Major League Baseball announced they are moving the 2021 All-Star Game and Draft out of Georgia.

  • Army announces suspensions after trainee sexually assaulted by 22 service members

    Multiple army instructors have been suspended over the alleged sexual assault of a trainee at the base in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Agents from Army Criminal Investigation Command reportedly launched an investigation after a female trainee claimed she was sexually assaulted by 22 service members, including several drill sergeants, The Hill reported. The outlet reported that 22 service members from the 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion were involved in multiple assaults on the woman.

  • The website for finding 'sugar babies' that Matt Gaetz allegedly met women through was founded by an MIT grad who says 'love is a concept invented by poor people'

    Seeking Arrangement was founded in 2006 by an MIT grad who wanted to formalize what he believed were the unwritten rules of dating as a transaction.