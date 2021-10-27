D.A. on possibility of charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust tragedy: 'All options are on the table'

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies gave a press conference Wednesday updating the public on the status of their investigation into last week's tragic accident on the Rust movie set: Actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and sent director Joel Souza to the hospital.

"Over the last few days, our investigative team has been working diligently to conduct interviews, execute search warrants, and collect and process evidence from the scene," Mendoza said. "I want to assure the victims, their families, and the public that we are conducting a thorough and objective investigation."

Mendoza said that the evidence collected by his office includes 500 rounds of ammunition (including a mix of blanks and possible live rounds) and three firearms, including the one discharged by Baldwin. They also have the lead projectile recovered from Souza's shoulder when he received medical treatment. According to Mendoza, all of this physical evidence will be sent to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Va. for analysis.

Mendoza said that it was still too early in the investigation to discuss possible criminal charges. Carmack-Altwies agreed, saying "I must emphasize that complete and thorough investigation is critical to D.A. review. We take the corroborated facts and evidence, and connect it to New Mexico law. We are not at that juncture yet. If the facts, evidence, and law support charges, then I will initiate prosecution at that time."

After the sheriff and D.A. spoke, the floor was opened to questions from gathered reporters. One reporter asked directly if Baldwin faced the possibility of criminal charges given his role as a producer on the film in addition to making the fatal prop gun discharge.

"All options are on the table at this point," Carmack-Altwies said. "I'm not commenting on charges, whether they will be filed or not, or on whom. We cannot answer that question until we complete a more thorough investigation. No one has been ruled out at this point."

Mendoza said that Baldwin has been "cooperative" with the investigation so far. For his part, Baldwin addressed the tragic incident on social media on Friday.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

