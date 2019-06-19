D.R. Attorney General: Ortiz not target of shooting

The orchestrated attack that resulted in David Ortiz getting shot at a nightclub earlier this month was not meant to target the former Boston Red Sox star, Dominican Republic authorities said Wednesday.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez told reporters the actual target was a man sitting with and dressed similarly to Ortiz outside a club in Santo Domingo, Ortiz's hometown.

Rodriguez did not offer a motive, but said a member of Mexico's Gulf Cartel was behind the attack. CNN said Tuesday that court documents have identified Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota as the man who intended to pay 400,000 Dominican pesos, roughly $7,800, to hire people to kill the target.

Police are searching for Mota, who is charged with attempted murder. At least 10 people are currently in custody for their alleged involvement.

Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, 25, is jailed and reportedly confessed to being the shooter. However, he maintained last week that he was hired to kill someone else, not Ortiz.

Ortiz, 43, has been upgraded to "good" condition but remains hospitalized in Boston, where he was transported a day after being shot in the back. Doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his colon and intestines in the initial surgery. Ortiz also sustained liver damage.

