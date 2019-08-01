D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of DHI, it is a financially-healthy company with a strong history of performance, trading at a great value. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on D.R. Horton here.

Good value with proven track record

DHI delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 10% in the most recent year Unsurprisingly, DHI surpassed the industry return of 7.1%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward. DHI's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. DHI’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 35%, which means its debt level is reasonable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future.

NYSE:DHI Income Statement, August 1st 2019 More

DHI's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of DHI's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, DHI's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that DHI is potentially undervalued.

NYSE:DHI Intrinsic value, August 1st 2019 More

Next Steps:

For D.R. Horton, I've put together three relevant factors you should further examine:

