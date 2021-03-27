- By GF Value





The stock of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $89.85 per share and the market cap of $32.7 billion, D.R. Horton stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for D.R. Horton is shown in the chart below.





Because D.R. Horton is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 13.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 18.08% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. D.R. Horton has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.58, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks D.R. Horton's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of D.R. Horton over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. D.R. Horton has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $22.2 billion and earnings of $7.4 a share. Its operating margin is 15.41%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of D.R. Horton at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of D.R. Horton over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of D.R. Horton is 13.8%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 23.1%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, D.R. Horton's return on invested capital is 18.15, and its cost of capital is 10.10. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of D.R. Horton is shown below:

In short, the stock of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI, 30-year Financials)shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 74% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about D.R. Horton stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

