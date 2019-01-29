D.R. Horton Uses Acquisitions to Fend Off a Slowing Housing Market

One of the upsides of being a large player in a respective industry is you can sometimes buy your way out of troubles. This past quarter, homebuilder D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) did just that. It was able to push back against the pressure of a slowing housing market by making a few timely acquisitions. Those purchases helped to bolster its revenue and earnings enough in its fiscal first quarter to post a year-over-year gain.

Let's take a look at D.R. Horton's most recent results, and see why making a few smaller acquisitions right now may be a good idea.

By the numbers

Metric FQ1 2019 FQ4 2018 FQ1 2018 Revenue $3.51 billion $4.50 billion $3.33 billion Gross profit $675.0 million $1.05 billion $664.5 million Net income $287.2 million $466.1 million $189.3 million EPS (diluted) $0.76 $1.22 $0.49

DATA SOURCE: D.R. HORTON EARNINGS RELEASE. FQ = FISCAL QUARTER. EPS = EARNINGS PER SHARE.

One thing to always keep in mind with homebuilder earnings is that they tend to be very seasonal, depending on the regions of the country they serve. This is important, because comparing this most recent quarter to the prior one would give the impression that the company's earnings were in free fall when that isn't necessarily the case. Yes, sales were down compared to the prior quarter, but that's likely a result of seasonal effects.

That said, these results weren't D.R. Horton's finest showing. Even though it did post better revenue and earnings than in the prior year, some of those additional sales came from the acquisition of three private homebuilders -- Westport Homes in Indiana and Ohio, Classic Builders in Iowa, and Terramor Homes in North Carolina. It's hard to say how much sales from those acquisitions added to its overall sales, because management didn't break them out.

Bar chart of D.R. Horton closings by region for FQ1 2018, FQ4 2018, and FQ1 2019; shows year-over-year gains, but large sequential declines More

The addition of these three homebuilders also added about 700 units to D.R. Horton's backlog, which were just enough for it to report an increase in backlog for the year. Without these acquisitions, the company would have experienced a decline in backlog, as many of its peers have reported recently.

One sign that the company thinks the market for housing could slow down soon: management's decision to use a good portion of its cash to pay down debt. At a debt-to-capital ratio of 26%, D.R. Horton is already one of the most conservative companies when it comes to debt loads. So management's plan to pay back $500 million in debt that comes due in the current quarter is perhaps a sign that it wants to shore up its balance sheet in the event of a slowdown.